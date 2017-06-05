How to Keep Skin Healthy and Hydrated All Summer Long
Watermelon Farmer: Sarah Frey-Talley, 40, Keenes, Illinois
My job: I oversee fresh produce operations in several states. Depending on the season, a typical day could be spent walking through citrus groves in South Florida or checking crop yields in a watermelon field in Southern Indiana. I love being outside in the sunshine, but my skin is exposed to varying degrees of damaging UV light up to 10 hours a day.
Me + the sun: I wasn’t meant to work in an office, but I think my skin was—I have light green eyes and a relatively fair complexion. I’m fortunate to have learned good sunscreen habits from my father, who, no matter how hot it got, always wore a long sleeve shirt, pants, and a hat. He encouraged us to do the same. Dad would always caution us not to swim in our spring fed pond until the sun began to set. I used to think this was because he wanted us to work more and play less, but now I get it.
Sunscreen: The skin on the left side of my face feels drier, the texture rougher, and my smile lines more noticeable due to UV exposure from all my driving and time on airplanes (I fly weekly and always sit in the window seat). So I now stash sunscreen everywhere—in my car, purse, even on the tractor. In the morning, I apply a BB cream (Kiehl’s BB Cream Actively Correcting and Beautifying with SPF 50, $38; kiehls.com) but I find creams can be messy when it comes to reapplying so I use a mineral SPF powder with a handy built-in brush (Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 30) during the day. I simply swipe the powder over my hands, arms, face, and chest. I’m also never without my water-resistant SPF lip balm, applying it multiple times throughout the day (COOLA Liplux SPF 30 Original, $12; birchbox.com).
Outdoor Photographer: Laura Doss, 52, Venice, California
My job: I’m an advertising photographer, specializing in lifestyle photography for over 25 years. My work has taken me all over the world to some of the most incredible beaches and extreme altitudes. Needless to say, I spend a lot of time in the sun on location and work long hours with my crew. In fact, we usually don’t call it a day until the last available light is gone.
Me + the sun: I’m not sure how I survived the ’70s and ’80s—baby oil, Bain de Soleil, tinfoil! As a teen and young adult, I lifeguarded and taught swim lessons. Everyone thought it was cool to have a blistered nose under his or her Vuarnet sunglasses. I fell victim to that trend and have a tiny scar on my nose from those crazy days. I hadn’t been to a dermatologist in years, but I just scheduled a visit after my husband was diagnosed with a carcinoma on his shoulder.
Sunscreen: Applying SPF is the very last thing I do before I leave my house. That way, when I get to my destination, sunscreen powers are in full force as it’s had time to absorb. I love my SPF because it feels more like a moisturizer and has a nice tint that evens out my skintone (IT Cosmetics Anti-Aging Armour Super Smart Skin-Perfecting Beauty Fluid SPF 50+, $35; qvc.com). I try to reapply at least twice a day but sometimes it’s not always easy once I get busy on set.
Surf and Swim Instructor: Robin Rossi, 34, Venice Beach, California
My job: I give lessons in surfing, stand up paddle boarding, and ocean swimming. With water sports, I usually work up to five hours a day outdoors, fully immersed in the ever-changing environment of waves, wind, and heat.
Me + the sun: I love the sun, my skin is warmed up by it daily. But I’ve lived my life in a bikini and there’s no hiding the damage—including sunspots and wrinkles.
Sunscreen: I use an all-natural, water-resistant sunscreen that contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin E (PCA Skin Active Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $33; amazon.com). My skin just seems to drink it in.
Zookeeper: Amanda Schweighart, 32, Memphis, Tennessee
My job: I’ve been a zookeeper in charge of elephants for almost a decade. Summers in Memphis have been likened to a “sauna on the surface of the sun,” and regardless of how hot it gets, there’s no slowing down when taking care of a 4-ton animal—bathing, feeding, shoveling massive amounts of you-know-what. It’s a hot and smelly job!
Me + sun: Nothing beats that euphoric, energetic feeling you get when you spend a sunny day outside. The flip side is too much sun exposure will age your skin before its time, which is why I believe an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to sun protection.
Sunscreen: When you’re working outside in extremely hot and humid conditions, it feels like sunscreen just accelerates the sweating process. Only instead of normal sweat, you now have this heavy, greasy liquid dripping all over your body. That’s why I was so happy to find a sunscreen that’s truly light in feel and dries quickly (Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30, $8; target.com). I also love that it’s a spray, making it easier to reach my back and neck.
How to Fake Fresh, Dewy Skin
Everyone wants fresh, glowy skin, but let’s face it—we don’t always wake up looking refreshed, especially when we’ve had a late night at work or a restless night of sleep. Lucky for you, there’s a way to ditch the dull skin for a bright, luminous look without putting on a ton of heavy makeup. Here, New York City-based makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes shows us how to pull it off in just five steps with four products (moisturizer, luminizing concealer, thick cream, and bronzer). Now you’re ready to face the day—get ready for the compliments to roll in.
Skydiving Instructor: Becky Johns, 29, Rochelle, Illinois
My job: I get to spend my days teaching clients how to skydive. My job depends on nice weather and if it’s a busy jumping day, I can be outside from sunrise to sunset. Life is great when skies are blue and there’s a light breeze!
Me + the sun: Growing up, sunscreen was never optional. I played a lot of sports—soccer, tennis, and softball—and my parents always had sunscreen in my bag. I’ve got a few freckles and lines, but protecting my skin when I was younger has paid off.
Sunscreen: I typically apply a spray-on water resistant sunscreen (Coppertone Sport Continuous Spray Sunscreen SPF 30, $8; jet.com), on days I know I’ll be in and out of jumpsuits, sweating, and moving around a lot. Spray sunscreens make it easy to reach places like the back of my neck and shoulders plus they dry quickly so I don’t feel like my clothes are soaked in sunscreen. On my face, I apply a lightweight, mineral-based SPF that doesn’t feel sticky or greasy or leave a white residue on my skin like some mineral sunscreens (Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid, $26; clinique.com). I keep a bottle in my car and in my locker in case I need to reapply throughout the day.
Park Ranger: Kelly Elliott, 38, Perris, California
My job: There’s plenty of sun in Southern California and my duties can take me from Chino Hills State Park (with over ninety miles of trails), to California Citrus State Historic Park (where acres of sun-loving citrus groves are preserved), to Lake Perris State Recreation Area (where boating and beach play is the norm), to the 10,834-foot peak of Mount San Jacinto State Park (high above the desert basin of Palm Springs). I’m constantly exposed to the sun!
Me + sun: The sun can really affect your mental state. I see depressed people who work inside during the day and all I can think is, “Get outside!” The sun makes everything better.
Sunscreen: As a kid, I don’t recall any elaborate efforts to prevent sun damage. Growing up at the beach, we’d slap on some sunscreen and off we’d go. Reapplying sunscreen throughout the day is now more of a must, it wasn’t back then. I’ve always loved the smell of Coppertone in the pink bottle (Coppertone Sunscreen Lotion Water Babies Pure & Simple SPF 50, $13; amazon.com), and use it all over my body, including my face, neck, arms and legs.
Lifeguard: Alice Henley, 28, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
My job: As an ocean rescue lifeguard, there are days I’m paddling under the pier to untangle a pelican or sea turtle from a fishing line or running practice rescue drills down the beach. It all starts with morning workouts in the water, and then it’s up to the deck of my lifeguard tower to watch over beachgoers for the rest of the day. I can be outside from 6 a.m. until dark.
Me + the sun: One of my mom’s favorite tips when I was younger—sunbathe with your arms up to prevent white armpits! No surprise, my parents grew up in the age of tanning beds and are now starting to get small skin cancers cut out of their skin on a fairly regular basis. As a teenager, a burn was something to be proud of, but as an adult, not so much. I only wish someone had forced me to wear sunscreen earlier and more consistently. I did not expect to see fine lines and wrinkles on my face and chest before 30.
Sunscreen: I’m currently using a face stick with organic moisturizers and antioxidants that’s super easy to apply and reapply, which I do every 30 minutes (Raw Elements Sunscreen Eco Tint Stick SPF 30, $16; cvs.com). I put the face stick on first, and then cover the rest of my body with whatever sunscreen lotion my job provides.
Camp Counselor: Adah Murray, 29, State College, Pennsylvania
My job: During the year, I’m a school psychologist in Pennsylvania, but during the summer months I work at a camp in Maine. I spend my days taking care of 100-plus boys, ages seven to ten and we’re outside every possible minute, playing sports, hanging out by the lake, and hiking.
Me + sun: My summer job brings me incredible joy, but I know it also puts me—and everyone in my camp—at greater risk for sun damage. I often start my day around 7:30 a.m. and end it at 10:30 p.m.—that’s a lot of time in the sun.
Sunscreen: My job is to make sure the boys stay healthy, so my trusty backpack is always filled with Band-Aids and sunscreen. I apply a SPF 45 on my face and body before breakfast, and then reapply it every one to two hours throughout the day (NO-AD SPF 45 Sunscreen, $9; walmart.com). Plus I always have zinc in my bag. We’re trained to pay special attention to areas where sunscreen is most likely to get wiped away—the nose, ears, forehead, and the tops of the shoulders.
Farmer’s Market Director: Brittany Ryan, 31, Seattle, Washington
My job: I work in a farmer’s market, where I’m responsible for setting up the market, organizing events, and selecting vendors each season. If you want to know the weather forecast, just ask me—my job puts me at the mercy of Mother Nature every day.
Me + the sun: I do love the sun and admit to lying out in the summer—in Seattle, we take advantage of the sun whenever we see it—but I always wear sunscreen. Because of my family history—my mother and grandmother had melanoma—I’m wary, but by no means scared of the sun. It gives me the vitamin D that I need, especially when I don't get it in the winter.
Sunscreen: I have sensitive skin and use a fragrance-free sunscreen made for the face that has a non-sticky consistency (Neutrogena’s Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 50 - Sensitive Skin, $16; neutrogena.com). I put it on once in the morning under my makeup, and then I apply a different sunscreen on my body (Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 30, $11; jet.com), making sure to reapply during the day on areas where I have no clothing coverage.
Yoga Instructor: Megan Oley, 29, Telluride, Colorado
My job: I teach outdoor yoga classes and lead excursions around the San Juan Mountains. When I’m not teaching, I’m outside trail running or climbing nearby peaks. The sun can be especially intense at 8750 feet!
Me + the sun: Growing up, I wore sunscreen occasionally, but not daily. I consider myself “solar-powered” as I love being in the sun, but I also understand the importance of taking precautions.
Sunscreen: My lightweight facial sunscreen soaks right in without leaving any oily residue (Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Facial, SPF 30, $12; vitacost.com), and I follow up with a water-resistant, fragrance-free sunscreen with SPF 30 on my body (Alba Botanica Very Emollient Sunscreen Fragrance Free SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen, $11; vitacost.com).
Nature Center Educator: Jane Sievert, 28, Austin, Texas
My job: I perform a lot of kid-friendly tasks in my job at the nature center. Some days I’ll be teaching first graders about mammals, birds, and reptiles, other days I’ll be in a local park with fourth graders discussing the rock cycle and collecting fossils in the creek bed. I can be outdoors for eight or more hours a day with just a brief trip to my desk to catch up on emails.
Me + the sun: I have to admit, I’m a bit of a lizard sometimes—I enjoy basking in the sun. In my earlier years, my mom was a stickler for sunscreen, so we applied it multiple times a day, and I’d swim in a big T-shirt to protect my back and shoulders.
Sunscreen: I first apply my face sunscreen, paying attention to weird spots like between my eyebrows, behind my ears, and my upper lip, and then to the rest of my body making sure to avoid “sneaky” sunburns by having plenty of overlap between my sunscreen and my clothing. I never forget to apply sunscreen to the tops of my feet, especially when wearing open shoes. I love my facial sunscreen’s light texture, when I go to reapply I don’t have to worry about a gunky buildup from layers of sunscreen (Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 45, $8; drugstores). Running around in the Texas heat doesn’t make for the best odor, so I opt for a tropical smelling sunscreen on my body (Hawaiian Tropic Sheer Touch Ultra Radiance Lotion Sunscreen SPF 50, $8; amazon.com).
Hiking and Biking Guide: Lynn Pineiro, 42, Tucson, Arizona
My job: I’m a hiking and biking guide at a destination resort and spa and also a facilitator for an outdoor challenge course. Depending on the hike or bike ride, I can be outside for up to seven hours a day. We exercise early in Arizona—sometimes at 5:30 a.m.—just to avoid the heat!
Me + the sun: I have a love/hate relationship with the sun. I live in a place where there is sunshine 300 days a year and I’m grateful because it’s such a mood enhancer, but I know it can be extremely damaging to my skin. When I’m not working or exercising outdoors, I find myself avoiding the sun as much as possible.
Sunscreen: In the morning, I apply a facial moisturizer with SPF 30 on my face, neck, ears, and hands (Neutrogena Healthy Defense Daily Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 30, $11; amazon.com). I love that it doesn’t cause breakouts and is pretty much odorless—I’ve never had a sunburn wearing this moisturizer. Before we take off for a hike, I apply a mineral sunscreen over any exposed skin on my body (Canyon Ranch Sun Defense Lotion SPF 30, $29; shop.canyonranch.com). I carry both products in my backpack for reapplication throughout the day.
Beach Volleyball Player: Jennifer Kessy, 39, Orange County, California
My job: I travel the world competing in beach volleyball for the Team USA. I’m always at the beach—running, diving, jumping, sweating—in the sun and sand. Most of my training and competition is outdoors in the direct sunlight. Sounds like fun, but all that exposure can be bad for my skin and hair.
Me + sun: I love the sun and how it makes me feel but I’ve learned the hard way, through sunburns, that moderation and common sense is key. Sunscreen information wasn’t around for my parents, but I’ll be making sure my two-year-old daughter is well informed.
Sunscreen: I love my zinc oxide-based sunscreen (Soileil Toujours du Midi SPF 45, $55; soleiltoujours.com), because it doesn’t clog my pores and it doesn’t contain chemicals I can’t pronounce. I haven’t had a sunburn in the two years since I’ve been using it.
Professional Runner: Kara Goucher, 38, Boulder, Colorado
My job: I’m a professional runner, which means I spend endless hours outside training. At the peak of my training, I run 12-14 times a week, every morning and most afternoons. I obsess over weather patterns and temperature because I’m constantly outside!
Me + the sun: I grew up in Duluth, Minnesota where it was never that hot, so I really didn’t worry about the sun even after a really bad sunburn once caused me to faint. When I went off to college in Colorado, I didn’t use much sunscreen because I loved being tan. I wish I could go back now and put sunscreen on my face. I think I’d have a fewer eye wrinkles had I done a better job protecting my skin.
Sunscreen: I never know where I’m going to start a run from so I always leave sunscreen by my front door, in my gym bag, and in my car. That way, I never forget to protect myself. I often run in a sports bra, so applying sunscreen to my entire chest area—including my shoulders—is very important. I cover my upper body before I get dressed and if I can’t get to a spot I’ll ask someone for help. I’ve discovered two brands of sunscreen I love—Alba Hawaiian Botanica and COOLA. Their formulas don’t run into my eyes when I sweat, they feel light on the skin, and have pleasant scents—floral and tropical respectively. I wash my face after every run and in the evening, using a gentle soap-free cleanser that never dries out my skin (Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $14; drugstores). My daily face moisturizer includes vitamin E and shea butter and feels super light on my face (Embryolisse Hydramat Emulstion, $40; dermastore.com); I like a thicker lotion on my body, so I apply a cream containing humectants right out of the shower to lock in moisture (Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, $18; amazon.com).
Horticulturist: Brie Arthur, 38, Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina
My job: There are days when I’m in the garden from early morning until sundown—I’m always sweaty, dirty, and exposed to the sun.
Me + the sun: I didn’t take care of my skin when I was younger; I would cover myself in baby oil and use reflective screens to intensify the sun’s effect. Now I try to position myself under the trees and garden in the early morning and early evening, when the sun is not high. I often say I have chlorophyll in my veins and need sunlight to photosynthesize, just like a plant. However, I’m aware of how dangerous the sun’s rays can be to my skin.
Sunscreen: Gardeners rely on sunscreens that won’t wipe off. The two I love are nonsticky and reasonably priced: Trader Joe’s Refresh Face & Body Sunscreen SPF 30 for my face and Trader Joe’s Nourish Spray Sunscreen SPF 50 for my body ($6 each; at Trader Joe’s). I’ve been using them for five years and have never been sunburned. For moisturizer, I apply vitamin E as an oil to my legs, arms, and face, particularly under my eyebrows.
Professional Soccer Player: Kim Reynolds, 29, Mount Dora, Florida
My job: In addition to being a midfielder for the Orlando Pride, I oversee a girls’ soccer program. When I’m on the field, I can feel the sun constantly beaming down on me, and I count the minutes until it goes down.
Me + the sun: Growing up, I was told that people of color did not need to wear sun-screen. After I was at the beach for a tournament one year, my forehead became itchy, and it burned. My teammates pointed out that my skin was turning pink and insisted it was a sunburn. I called my mom, and she just laughed it off. But once I got home and she saw my skin, her mouth dropped and she said, “Wow, I guess it’s true—we can get sunburned.”
Sunscreen: I’ve applied sunscreen every day for 16 years. My favorites—Coola, Banana Boat, and Neutrogena—don’t leave my skin oily. After showering, I apply organic coconut oil or a lotion containing aloe vera or shea butter to my face and body or my skin becomes really dry and flaky. I like Fruit of the Earth’s Shea Butter ($12 for 2; amazon.com).
Golf Instructor: Meghan Mahoney, 32, Nantucket, Massachusetts, and West Palm Beach, Florida
My job: As an LPGA instructor, I’m on the golf course from sunrise to sunset. I often feel the sun’s rays radiating off my hands and knees and find myself compensating by instinctively holding my hands behind my back.
Me + the sun: As a child, I didn’t wear a lot of sunscreen, and I never wore a hat or sunglasses. Now I see the effects, including freckling on the tops of my shoulders and wrinkles on my face brought on by squinting.
Sunscreen: I apply sunscreen three or four times a day: morning, lunch, midafternoon, and often another round. I love La Roche-Posay Anthelios 60 Ultra-Light Sunscreen Fluid ($30; dermstore.com)—the lotion feels light on my skin and has almost no scent. To protect my lips, I wear Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen ($3; ulta.com). I always pop my collar to help shield my neck, and at night I use an anti-aging regimen of Murad Essential-C products ($28 to $95; murad.com), including cleanser, toner, eye cream, and moisturizer, which have helped with wrinkles.
Winemaker: Denise Shurtleff, 57, Santa Maria, California
My job: I oversee operations for a winery, which requires me to spend a lot of time in our 1,600-acre vineyard. During harvest, I’m outdoors all day.
Me + the sun: I’m a California native, so I’ve always loved the sun for its warmth and comfort and the sense of relaxation. The sun keeps my grapes happy and never fails to brighten my mood, but I know it’s important to stay protected.
Sunscreen: I’ve been using Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 55 ($8; amazon.com) for over a decade. The smell isn’t overwhelming—you can’t have olfactory interference when you’re relying on your sense of smell. In the morning, I apply Neutrogena Ageless Intensives Anti-Wrinkle Deep Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer SPF 20 ($12; target.com) right out of the shower—it keeps me moisturized without feeling greasy. I wear long-sleeve shirts with built-in SPF protection and a wide-brimmed hat.
Letter Carrier: Gaye Ibara, 46, Honolulu
My job: I’m out every day delivering mail to my customers. My route takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the Hawaiian sun is at its strongest.
Me + the sun: I think it’s the story of every girl in Hawaii from my generation. We would lie on the beach covered in baby oil to make our skin dark. We didn’t know any better back then, and I think we all shudder at the thought of it now.
Sunscreen: I’ve found that the best way to apply sunscreen is to dispense it onto my palm and warm it up by rubbing my hands together to liquefy the product before smoothing it over my skin. I’ve been using Shiseido sunscreen for 16 years, as long as I’ve been a mail carrier. Right now I like Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ ($36; sephora.com). I’m devoted to it because of its high SPF and because it adheres to my skin, even if I perspire. The moisturizer I use is expensive, but it has an SPF 30 and erases dark spots: RéVive Perfectif Even Skin Tone Cream sunscreen ($275; neimanmarcus.com).
Cruise Director: Becca Newton, 34, Cuba and The Dominican Republic
My job: I work on a cruise ship where my backyard is the ocean and my "home" alternates weekly between ports. I’m always facing a hot and humid day.
Me + the sun: I would classify myself as a “tanorexic” in my 20s—I had a membership to a tanning salon and rarely used sunblock. I have changed my ways, but it’s hard to tell how much damage I did—I definitely regret it.
Sunscreen: In the morning, I apply a moisturizer with SPF for sensitive skin—Clinique Smart Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Custom Repair Moisturizer ($54; sephora.com). It’s creamy but not greasy, and it soaks right in. During the day, I also use an SPF mineral-based powder that comes with a self-dispensing brush, so it’s easy to apply (Susan Posnick Brush on Block SPF 30, $32; susanposnick.com). For my body, I love Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist Sunscreen SPF 30 ($12; amazon.com). In terms of repair, my crow’s-feet have gotten smaller since I started using Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream ($20; bedbathandbeyond.com).