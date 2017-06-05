My job: I oversee fresh produce operations in several states. Depending on the season, a typical day could be spent walking through citrus groves in South Florida or checking crop yields in a watermelon field in Southern Indiana. I love being outside in the sunshine, but my skin is exposed to varying degrees of damaging UV light up to 10 hours a day.

Me + the sun: I wasn’t meant to work in an office, but I think my skin was—I have light green eyes and a relatively fair complexion. I’m fortunate to have learned good sunscreen habits from my father, who, no matter how hot it got, always wore a long sleeve shirt, pants, and a hat. He encouraged us to do the same. Dad would always caution us not to swim in our spring fed pond until the sun began to set. I used to think this was because he wanted us to work more and play less, but now I get it.

Sunscreen: The skin on the left side of my face feels drier, the texture rougher, and my smile lines more noticeable due to UV exposure from all my driving and time on airplanes (I fly weekly and always sit in the window seat). So I now stash sunscreen everywhere—in my car, purse, even on the tractor. In the morning, I apply a BB cream (Kiehl’s BB Cream Actively Correcting and Beautifying with SPF 50, $38; kiehls.com) but I find creams can be messy when it comes to reapplying so I use a mineral SPF powder with a handy built-in brush (Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 30) during the day. I simply swipe the powder over my hands, arms, face, and chest. I’m also never without my water-resistant SPF lip balm, applying it multiple times throughout the day (COOLA Liplux SPF 30 Original, $12; birchbox.com).