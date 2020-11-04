Puffy, Tired Skin Doesn’t Stand a Chance Against This Soothing Facial Toner—and It’s Only $7

Facial toners can have a myriad of benefits on the skin, from tightening pores to keeping environmental pollutants at bay, but perhaps most importantly, they add an extra dose of hydration. With cold weather rapidly approaching, implementing a soothing facial spray into your daily regimen is a wise move to combat dry skin.
And if you’re in the market for a new toner, one natural skincare company has you covered. Sukin’s Hydrating Mist Toner is so popular, one bottle is purchased every 40 seconds, according to the brand. Formulated with chamomile and rosewater, the refreshing, ultra-fine mist soothes puffy, tired skin, resulting in a softer texture and a more even skin tone.
Both of these naturally derived ingredients help immensely with inflammation and redness, so the toner spray also acts as a moisturizer. And since the vegan, cruelty-free formula contains no harsh additives, it’s the perfect option for sensitive skin that gets irritated easily.
The alcohol-free mist can be spritzed across the entire face whenever a rejuvenating pick-me-up is needed, whether that’s after cleansing (which can help purify the skin and remove any lingering product) or atop foundation and powder to give the skin a dewy glow. If you opt to spray it over makeup, the brand recommends using it in conjunction with a makeup sponge to effortlessly blend in concealer.
To buy: $7; amazon.com
Since the best-selling toner is almost always out of stock on Amazon, it’s no surprise that it has such high ratings from shoppers who call it “refreshing” and “rejuvenating” and say it doesn’t leave a sticky residue. Many reviewers have even stocked up on multiple bottles so they never have to go without it.
“I love this product! I spray it on every morning to help with redness and dryness,” wrote one shopper. “[It’s] super lightweight and smells beautiful. Great for skin that is irritated.” Another person said that just a few sprays of the moisturizing mist leaves their face feeling “fresh and clean.”
“Absolutely love this mist toner!” wrote a third. “It can be worn under or over makeup, moisturizer, sunblock, etc. It does exactly as promised, which as we all know is a rarity in the beauty product world.”
Grab your own bottle for just $7 on Amazon before it sells out again.