Here’s How You Can Deal With Stressed Skin, According to a Derm

It's long been established that what happens inside your body has an external effect on your skin. When you're drinking lots of water, eating a balanced diet, and getting a decent amount of sleep every night, your skin is pretty happy overall. But when you're dehydrated, consuming a lot of junk food, and not sleeping well, you usually see the effects exhibited on your skin in the form of acne breakouts, hives, and other inflammation like rosacea and eczema.

But did you know that your mental state can also have a substantial impact on your skin? Namely, stress can really take its toll on your complexion. And in times like these, when uncertainty is the norm and stress levels are high, your skin is likely feeling the effects of current circumstances.

"It has been well-documented that stress has a harmful effect on the skin," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "Stress slows wound healing, impairs the skin barrier, and promotes inflammation." He explains that stress is associated with worsening of skin conditions like eczema and rosacea. It can also cause acne breakouts because the same hormones that prepare our bodies to deal with stressful environments also stimulate our oil glands and cause inflammation in the follicles.

So what exactly causes your skin's reaction to stress? It all starts with a hormone called cortisol. "Cortisol is our body's main stress hormone," says Dr. Zeichner. "It helps our body break down sugars to give us energy as part of our fight or flight response. Blood is shifted away from the skin and towards our muscles, to prepare our bodies for the stressful environment."

But when your cortisol level is raised, it stimulates inflammaging, breaks down collagen, triggers acne and rashes, and disrupts the skin barrier. While a spike in cortisol is great for fight or flight situations, it isn't healthy for the level to stay elevated for long periods of time. So in order to help reduce the effects of cortisol on the skin, you should do what you can to reduce your stress, and therefore, your cortisol level.

It probably sounds obvious, but anything that helps you live a less stressful life is beneficial. Getting fresh air, exercising, sex, yoga, meditation, and other activities can help relieve stress. Dr. Zeichner also recommends avoiding junk food. "High sugar levels have been shown to promote inflammation in the skin, and may exacerbate the effects of stress on the skin," he says.

