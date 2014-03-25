6 Effective, No-Stain Deodorants
Degree MotionSense in Berry Cool
Whether you’re running (late) to work or sweating buckets at the gym, this motion-activated antiperspirant and deodorant will keep you dry and fresh with every step you take. Plus, the strawberry and grapefruit scent is invigorating, not overpowering.
To buy: $6 at drugstores.
Featured March 2014
Dry Idea StainClear Roll-On
Vanishing act: This rollerball offers 72-hour protection against wetness and odor without so much as a trace of its ever having been applied.
To buy: $5.50 at drugstores.
Dove Advanced Care Anti-Perspirant Deodorant in Nourished Beauty
It seems counterintuitive, but if you want to keep your underarms dry without drying them out, reach for this moisturizing stick. With hydrating humectants, the floral fix (it smells faintly of jasmine and rose) offers skin-care and deodorizing benefits.
To buy: $6.50 at drugstores.
Suave Clinical Protection PROsolid in Almond Verbena
For those of you who all but melt on a sunny day (or on any given day) this prescription-strength formula fights against five-o’-clock pit stains without any messy residue or chemical scent.
To buy: $6 at drugstores.
Soapwalla Deodorant Cream
Handmade in Brooklyn in small batches to ensure freshness, this all-natural deodorant cream (yes, you read that right) works hard to keep you odor-free (note, though that it’s not an antiperspirant). Though the formula may take some getting used to, its consistency allows it to spread easily and absorb quickly.
To buy: $14, soapwallakitchen.com.
Secret Clinical Strength Sensitive Skin
If your underarms tend to itch or chafe easily, this hypoallergenic stick will be your new M.O. against B.O. Dermatologically tested and free of potentially irritating fragrance, it’s gentle on skin but tough on sweat and stench.
To buy: $10, pgestore.com.