5 Derm-Approved Ways to Transition Your Skincare Routine to Warmer Weather

Despite the flaking that results from cold weather, those with dry skin are usually on the fence about using an exfoliator in the dead of winter. “Many people avoid exfoliation during the winter months because it can dry out the skin, but as the weather warms up and the humidity increases, we are better able to tolerate acids and stronger formulations of active ingredients,” says Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “Spring is the prime time to return to exfoliating and brighten the dull skin that has accumulated during winter.” You don’t have to limit yourself to physical exfoliation (abrasive particles that scrub away dead skin), either. According to Dr. Lain, both chemical and physical exfoliation can be incorporated into your spring skincare routine. “I highly recommend chemical peels to kickstart a springtime regimen. These quickly exfoliate, trigger collagen production, and are a great first step in achieving a youthful complexion.”

But be careful not to overdo it—crossing over from a bright complexion to an irritated one can happen quickly with overzealous exfoliation. Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, recommends sticking to exfoliating on a weekly basis, two times a week max.