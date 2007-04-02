Splurge or Save? The Smartest Beauty Buys

Save.

Dermatologists agree that the single most important skin-care product for day is sunscreen. And plenty of inexpensive moisturizers provide good sun protection and hydration. But even beyond opting for products on the lower end of the price spectrum, there are ways to save. The first step to saving on face cream? Simply use less. If your method is to begin with a big dollop and then smear it between your hands, that's where most of the cream will stay. Instead, dab a dot on your forehead, cheeks, and nose, then spread it and rub it in. Recommended product: Eucerin Everyday Protection Face Lotion SPF 30 ($8 at drugstores and target.com) is oil- and fragrance-free and good for all skin types.



The Exception

Skin that is already damaged or has a specific problem, like rosacea, eczema, or hyperpigmentation. "If your goal is simply to avoid having dry skin, many less expensive moisturizers can accomplish this," says dermatologist Kenneth R. Beer. "Skin that has sun damage or special needs will require certain products and ingredients," like antioxidants and retinoids.