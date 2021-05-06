I Finally Made the Switch to Aluminum-Free Deodorant Thanks to This One
Making the switch to an aluminum-free deodorant isn't easy. Swapping out your usual drugstore brand for something a bit more natural often comes with a major adjustment period. Some serious sweating and even a bit more stink are both expected parts of the process. In the past, I had frequently tried to make the switch, but the transition always proved too much. That all changed when I tried Sol de Janeiro's Rio Deo Aluminum-Free deodorant.
Best known for its viral Bum Bum body cream, Sol de Janeiro's first deodorant is made of 98 percent naturally derived ingredients. Free of baking soda, which can be a rash trigger for first-time natural deodorant users, Rio Deo basically brings the beach to your pits.
To buy: $16; soldejaneiro.com.
With a smooth formula that features papaya enzymes for exfoliating the skin and coconut oil for moisturizing, the deodorant easily glides across my skin. The inclusion of vitamin C is intended to help block odor-causing bacteria, letting through the brand's signature "Cheirosa '62" scent with hints of pistachio and chestnut. One to two swipes are suggested, but I do a few extra, mainly because I love the fragrance.
Throughout the first week of usage, I waited for a reaction. In the past, switching to a new deodorant has caused itchiness or discomfort. But as the days passed, I found myself continuing on with the new deodorant as normal. That reaction never came. Plus, the deodorant turned out to be a great way to get into the habit of caring for my entire body—skincare often includes taking time to look after your face and body, but for many, including myself, the armpits often go unnoticed.
Rio Deo is not an antiperspirant, so those that sweat a bit more might not be fully protected. But if you've been wanting to give aluminum-free deodorant a try, this is a great place to start.
