 I Live in the Midwest, and This $8 Cream Is the Only Thing That Hydrates My Hands in the Winter

The ultra-rich, non-greasy hand cream contains a hydrating blend of shea butter, macadamia oil, and sweet almond oil. It sinks into skin immediately with almost no sticky residue, providing instant relief and leaving soft, nourished hands in its wake. I find that it lasts longer than most hand creams, to the extent that I can wash my hands an hour after applying and still feel its effects. And since I'm not reapplying as often, the $8 tube is lasting longer than a similar $30 luxury lotion I tried.