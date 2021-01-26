 I Live in the Midwest, and This $8 Cream Is the Only Thing That Hydrates My Hands in the Winter

I'm no stranger to winter and its woes—in fact, a blizzard is dropping 12 inches of snow on the city of Des Moines, where I live, as I write this. While I have many bones to pick with the season, including but not limited to the car troubles, snow shoveling, and constant runny noses it brings, one concern stands above the rest: perpetually dry hands.
Between frigid temperatures, frequent hand washing, and complete lack of humidity, it's no wonder winter wreaks havoc on skin—and hands, in particular. Every year between the months of October and March, my knuckles turn red, flaky, and sore, and while my humidifier helps, no amount of hand lotion completely solved the problem—that is, until I tried Soap & Glory Hand Food.
The ultra-rich, non-greasy hand cream contains a hydrating blend of shea butter, macadamia oil, and sweet almond oil. It sinks into skin immediately with almost no sticky residue, providing instant relief and leaving soft, nourished hands in its wake. I find that it lasts longer than most hand creams, to the extent that I can wash my hands an hour after applying and still feel its effects. And since I'm not reapplying as often, the $8 tube is lasting longer than a similar $30 luxury lotion I tried.
And can we talk about its scent? It's a little bit fruity and a little bit woodsy, owing to its combination of bergamot, mandarin, musk, and patchouli. It's pleasant and long-lasting, but it doesn't obnoxiously fill a room like some scented lotions.
I'm not the only one who's obsessed with Soap & Glory Hand Food: Hundreds of Ulta customers attest to its quick-absorbing, highly moisturizing, delicious-scented powers, and 93 percent would recommend it to others.
"I work in a doctor's office so I'm handling papers and sick people all day, washing my hands constantly," one reviewer wrote. "This cream really keeps my hands soft and smooth. My cuticles as well. Not a bit greasy, I wash, dry, and lotion my hands, and I'm able to return right away to the stack of papers multiplying on my desk!"
If you're ready to try Soap & Glory Hand Food's magical skin-soothing properties for yourself, it's just $8 at Ulta.
To buy: $8; ulta.com.