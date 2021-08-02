8 Easy Steps to Sleep Your Way to Better Skin

We do so much to make our skin look great in the morning, but what if we said the biggest secret to better skin is what happens while we snooze? Well, it's true—experts say that the hours you put in overnight has the most direct correlation to your skin health.

"We know that the skin undergoes daily circadian rhythms, where specific activities occur in the morning and others in the evening. However, the night is the prime time to rest and repair the damage that occurs to the skin during the day as a result of environmental and other stressors," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City.