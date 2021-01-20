I’ve Been Using This $14 Oil to Lengthen and Strengthen My Eyelashes—and I’m Loving the Results

Debra Jaliman, MD, a New York-based dermatologist, says that castor oil can, in fact, "stimulate hair growth and deeply condition hair" due to its "high concentration of fatty acids." She also noted that "castor oil is anti-inflammatory and has antibacterial properties," so it's safe to use around the eye—though she soundly suggests speaking to your physician before applying anything new to that area. (Whoops.) She was also sure to distinguish between castor oil and Jamaican black castor oil, "where the ash of roasted beans is incorporated into the product," which she said may not be safe for your eyes.