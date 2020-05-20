Shoppers of All Ages Love This Anti-Aging Cream

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You certainly don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on expensive skincare products to create an effective regimen that works for you. But if you want to invest in a more luxurious hero product that has hundreds of reviews to back up its claims, the Triple Lipid Restore Anti-Aging Cream from SkinCeuticals should be at the top of your list.

Known for its buzzy vitamin C serum—which celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham can’t get enough of—Skinceuticals offers a variety of effective skincare products, including this best-selling anti-aging cream. Safe to use on all skin types, the cream targets dehydrated, aging skin. The formula works to replenish lipids—which decline with age—and in turn, repair the skin’s appearance.

The paraben- and dye-free formula is lightweight and fast-absorbing for a soothing skincare step that helps even texture, reduce the appearance of pores, and plump skin. To get the most out of the product, warm a small amount of the cream in your fingers and apply it to your face, neck, and chest one to two times a day; the result will be a hydrated, youthful-looking complexion.

While it may sound too good to be true, nearly 400 customers across a variety of ages and skin types left the anti-aging cream rave reviews online.

“Although there is no miracle product that will permanently erase those fine lines, this product definitely helps nourish my skin,” a 42-year-old who’s been using Skinceuticals for six years wrote. She added that the product prevents fine lines from becoming deep wrinkles and leaves her skin looking healthier.

“I discovered this moisturizer and have been using it daily for 10 months… Best choice I’ve made,” wrote a 27-year-old with dry, discolored skin. “The scaliness and redness disappeared and my skin tone evened out to a more uniform color and appeared more plump. [The] best part is it doesn't irritate my acne in any way.”

Although a 1.6-fluid-ounce container of the anti-aging treatment costs $128, fans of the treatment —including those with normal, sensitive, and aging skin—say the results are well worth the initial investment. Shop the luxe skincare product from SkinCeuticals to reap the benefits for yourself.