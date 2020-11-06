12 Common Skincare and Cosmetic Ingredients Derms Want You to Avoid

A recent study showed that six common chemical sunscreen ingredients absorb into the bloodstream and greatly exceed levels considered safe. “One ingredient—oxybenzone—showed an absorption rate 188 times the safe level after one application,” says Dennis Gross, MD, a dermatologist and dermatological surgeon. “After four applications, absorption increased 500 times the safe level. All chemicals stayed elevated in the blood anywhere from one to 21 days, depending on the chemical sunscreen ingredient.”

It has been well established that oxybenzone is an endocrine disrupter, which can have serious consequences on fertility. Moreover, chemical sunscreen should be avoided during pregnancy as it has been linked to birth defects. The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends that parents don’t use sunscreens with oxybenzone on kids. Instead, Dr. Gross recommends opting for mineral sunscreen, which sits on the surface of the skin and isn’t absorbed. The active ingredients in these safe sunscreens are zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide.

