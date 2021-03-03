Here’s Why Dermatologists Say You Should Be Using a Skincare Fridge

And the biggest plus to refrigeration? It can help with irritation. "Applying cold skincare can help to vasoconstrict blood vessels and can minimize swelling of inflamed skin, especially for people who are sensitive, dry, or rosacea-prone," says Christine C. Kim, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Los Angeles, Calif. "This is why we apply ice after in-office procedures and instruct patients to continue to do so at home." Dr. Rodney notes that refrigerating your skincare won't increase the strength or efficacy of the active ingredients, but it will provide a more soothing experience when the products are applied.