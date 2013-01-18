6 Remedies for Tired-Looking Eyes
Origins No Puffery Cooling Mask for Puffy Eyes
Give weary eyes a treat: Generously apply this multiuse gel infused with aloe vera (to soothe and hydrate) and yeast extract (to reduce hyperpigmentation); leave on for 5 to 10 minutes. Or wear it under cream daily as a targeting serum.
To buy: $23, origins.com.
Dr. Brandt Dark Circles Away
Disappear both crow’s feet and under-eye puffiness by gently pressing on this cold-ball applicator, which dispenses a cocktail of ingredients meant to hydrate and brighten.
To buy: $55, drbrandtskincare.com.
Philosophy Miracle Worker Eye Repair Cream
Retinoid is a popular ingredient in face creams and serums, but because the powerful anti-ager can be irritating it’s generally not used in eye care. This eye cream is different: It’s made with retinoid in a form that won’t cause redness, even on the most sensitive skin. Use day and night for best results.
To buy: $65, philosophy.com.
Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Anti-Aging Eye Cream
Cover and treat with this all-in-one moisturizer. Use the brush applicator to gently stroke on the tinted cream, which evens out skin tone and covers up dark circles as it hydrates and de-puffs.
To buy: $21.50, kmart.com.
Clarisonic Opal Sonic Infusion System
If you have stubborn bags and fine wrinkles, this device is worth the investment. Use the tool to gently massage in the included gel, working it deeper and more effectively into the skin than you could if you used your fingertips.
To buy: $185, b-glowing.com.
Boscia Super-Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm
Need a quick fix? Keep this smaller-than-a-Chapstick tube in your purse at all times. Swipe on the mixture, which boasts super-antioxidants like licorice root extract and botanical oils (rose and rosemary oil), right over makeup for an instant calming effect.
To buy: $26, bosciaskincare.com.
