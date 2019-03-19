15 Tinted Moisturizers That’ll Make Your Skin Look Flawless, According to Thousands of Reviewers
Aside from moisturizing your skin, many tinted creams also boast additional skincare benefits. Some feature anti-aging properties that diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkle, while others are infused with powerful antioxidants to help protect skin from damaging environmental effects.
Like most beauty products, the number of tinted moisturizers available in stores can feel overwhelming. So instead of having you sift through hundreds of options on your own, we did the work for you and highlighted 15 top-rated tinted moisturizers that customers can’t stop raving about.
These best-selling options have thousands of perfect five-star ratings and countless glowing reviews between them. Whether you’re looking for super hydrating options for dry skin or tinted moisturizers with SPF, you’ll find what you need in this list of the 15 best tinted moisturizers that customers love the most.
Best Overall: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer
With nearly 2,500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this lightweight tinted moisturizer by Laura Mercier is the most popular option at Nordstrom—and it’s easy to see why. The super hydrating formula is infused with vitamins C and E to protect skin from environmental damage, as well as sodium hyaluronate, which softens skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. It even features SPF 20 and comes in 14 sheer colors to choose from.
To buy: $46, nordstrom.com.
Best Drugstore Option: Neutrogena Healthy Skin Enhancer Tinted Moisturizer
This beloved tinted moisturizer by Neutrogena proves you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a high-quality product. The oil-free formula provides a sheer tint and enough hydration to keep your skin moisturized all day long, along with retinol to help reduce signs of aging. What’s more, it’s available in six different shades and is designed to work on multiple skin tones.
To buy: $9, amazon.com.
Best for Dry Skin: Shiseido Urban Environment Tinted Moisturizer
Looking for a water-resistant tinted moisturizer that works great on dry skin? Try this top-rated option by Shiseido that uses a lightweight and oil-free formula. . In a consumer study done by the brand, 100 percent of users said their skin felt more moisturized and 99 percent said it corrected the unevenness of skin color.
To buy: $35, sephora.com.
Best All-in-One: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer
This super hydrating product by bareMinerals is actually a CC cream, BB cream, and tinted moisturizer all in one tube. It’s specially formulated to increase skin hydration in just one week, while also leaving you with beautiful sheer coverage. One rave review said, “This creamy, tinted moisturizer is exactly what I needed to cover up slight redness on my cheeks and make my skin look dewy and soft. I've received many compliments on my skin because of this product!”
To buy: $32, nordstrom.com.
Best for Oily Skin: Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer
This tinted moisturizer by Tarte hydrates, brightens and protects skin at the same time, without feeling heavy or greasy on the skin. The lightweight moisturizer blends into your skin easily and won’t clog pores, while the buildable tinted pigments work to even out your complexion. The popular product has over 60,000 likes at Sephora and an impressive 4.3-star rating with over 1,400 five-star reviews.
To buy: $36, sephora.com.
Best for Hyperpigmentation: NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer
If you’re looking to cover up dark spots and reduce hyperpigmentation marks, give this beloved tinted moisturizer by NARS a try. The cream is formulated with natural botanicals and gentle ingredients to hydrate skin while providing a translucent color and reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots in just four weeks. It also has a 4.4-star rating at Ulta, and 83 percent of users said they would recommend it to their friends and family. The best part? This fragrance-free, oil-free formula is non-comedogenic, meaning it’s safe for use on acne-prone skin.
To buy: $45, ulta.com.
Best Option With SPF: EltaMD Tinted Moisturizing Facial Sunscreen
This tinted moisturizer by EltaMD offers SPF 40 sun protection and contains hyaluronic acid to diminish the look of wrinkles while keeping skin hydrated. The lightweight tinted formula can be worn on its own or under your makeup, and it even boasts a recommendation from The Skin Cancer Foundation that advocates its effectiveness as a broad-spectrum sunscreen. One happy customer called it, “the nectar of the Gods,” before adding, “The tint gives the skin a nice even tone without the cakey makeup look.”
To buy: $21, amazon.com.
Best For Different Skin Tones: Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint
If you spend any time on social media, chances are that you’ve probably seen Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint before. The Instagram-worthy tinted moisturizer hydrates skin and covers up discolorations. It comes in 12 super sheer, buildable colors, and if you’re not sure which hue to choose, you can use the brand’s handy Shade Finder tool to find your perfect match.
To buy: $26, glossier.com.
Best Anti-Aging Option: Olay Total Effects Tone Correcting Moisturizer
A tone-correcting, tinted moisturizer with anti-aging properties? Sign us up! This top-rated option by Olay has a coveted Amazon’s Choice recommendation and over 600 customer reviews. The multitasking product is specially formulated to do seven jobs at once: replenishing moisture, evening out skin tone, brightening the complexion, smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, reducing the appearance of pores, restoring firmness, and minimizing the look of dark spots.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Best Full-Coverage Option: IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream
In the market for a tinted moisturizer that offers full coverage? Try this option by IT Cosmetics. The best-selling product is clinically tested to brighten and hydrate skin. The tinted cream also effectively covers any dark spots or hyperpigmentation without creasing or cracking. Plus, there are 12 shades to choose from.
To buy: $39; sephora.com.
Best Organic Option: Physicians Formula Organic Tinted Moisturizer
If you prefer to buy organic products, opt for this natural tinted moisturizer by Physicians Formula. The tinted cream features ingredients like jojoba seed oil, sunflower seed oil, avocado oil, and shea butter, which all work together to moisturize the skin. It also features SPF 15 and offers a natural-looking, sheer tint. One happy customer wrote, “I've been using this product for years. It keeps my skin glowing, healthy and acne free. It is organic, so I know it is healthy for me and my skin. I wear it every day for the SPF benefits and to always have a beautiful complexion.”
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Best Cheap Option: e.l.f Cosmetics Tinted Moisturizer
This e.l.f. tinted moisturizer is chock-full of good-for-you ingredients like aloe, cucumber, and vitamins A, C, and E to keep your skin soft and hydrated. The subtly-tinted pigment can even out skin tone and give you a natural glow. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love this product and swear by it. You only need a little and the coverage is awesome. It makes your skin glow and makes it look clear and yet it looks like you have no makeup on.” Plus, at less than $6 a tube, you can’t beat the price.
To buy: $6, walmart.com.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Beauty by Earth Tinted Sunscreen and Moisturizer
This tinted moisturizer—that also doubles as a sunscreen—is made from natural and organic ingredients, meaning it can be used on even the most sensitive skin. The lightweight formula won’t feel greasy and is oil, paraben, and fragrance-free. One happy customer called it, “perfection in a bottle.”
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Best Pore-Minimizing Option: Jane Iredale Dream Tint Moisturizer
This extra-absorbent option by Jane Iredale creates a soft-focus effect on your skin that helps reduce imperfections and calms any irritation Along with being dermatologist-tested and free of any sulfates or parabens, the hydrating formula is also water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and includes SPF 15 for sun protection. There are six shades to choose from, and customers say they all look really natural on their skin.
To buy: $44, nordstrom.com.
Best Celeb-Loved Option: Charlotte Tilbury Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer
Love to use the same products as your favorite celebs? Give this unisex tinted moisturizer by Charlotte Tilbury a try. The celebrity makeup artist created this tinted moisturizer to give her clients “a sunkissed, summer glow any time of the year.” The slightly-tinted formula is streak-free, super hydrating, and works great on both men and women’s skin types. Up to 86 percent of Sephora customers said they loved this product so much, they would recommend it to their friends and family.
To buy: $40, sephora.com.