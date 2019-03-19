This e.l.f. tinted moisturizer is chock-full of good-for-you ingredients like aloe, cucumber, and vitamins A, C, and E to keep your skin soft and hydrated. The subtly-tinted pigment can even out skin tone and give you a natural glow. One five-star reviewer wrote, “I love this product and swear by it. You only need a little and the coverage is awesome. It makes your skin glow and makes it look clear and yet it looks like you have no makeup on.” Plus, at less than $6 a tube, you can’t beat the price.

To buy: $6, walmart.com.