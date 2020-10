The best beauty products tackle more than one issue at once, which is exactly why we love tinted moisturizers so much. This multitasking product hydrates your skin and evens out your skin tone, while simultaneously leaving you with a flawless, glowing complexion.Aside from moisturizing your skin , many tinted creams also boast additional skincare benefits. Some feature anti-aging properties that diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkle, while others are infused with powerful antioxidants to help protect skin from damaging environmental effects.Like most beauty products, the number of tinted moisturizers available in stores can feel overwhelming. So instead of having you sift through hundreds of options on your own, we did the work for you and highlighted 15 top-rated tinted moisturizers that customers can’t stop raving about.These best-selling options have thousands of perfect five-star ratings and countless glowing reviews between them. Whether you’re looking for super hydrating options for dry skin or tinted moisturizers with SPF , you’ll find what you need in this list of the 15 best tinted moisturizers that customers love the most.