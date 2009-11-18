13 Small Lifestyle Changes You Can Make Today to Achieve Clearer Skin

8 Treat your skin from the inside

"To keep my skin clear and firm, I eat the building blocks of collagen—such as copper, found in nuts and seeds; and lysine, found in legumes and lean meats," says Dr. Marmur, who adds that foods with zinc and magnesium also help combat acne. Although there are not piles of scientific studies proving that a healthy diet equals better skin, says Dr. Marmur, "I've seen overwhelming anecdotal evidence in my practice and in my own skin." Whitney Bowe, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York City, agrees; a glow-boosting trick that she uses when her skin looks sallow is to raise her beta-carotene intake by adding carrots or sweet potatoes to a smoothie.

Finally, and you've heard it before: Most experts interviewed said that drinking water is a must. Josie Maran, a model and the founder of Josie Maran Cosmetics, tricks herself into guzzling more with a bit of flavor doctoring. "I make fruit-, vegetable-, and herb- infused waters," she says. "My favorite is spiking water with chopped strawberries and basil."

And what to avoid? Dairy. Scientists don't understand exactly why milk products can lead to acne, but some surmise that the natural hormones present in dairy may be to blame, says Leslie Baumann, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami Beach, Fla, who notes that even organic milk can cause breakouts. Cottage cheese, instant breakfast drinks, and sherbet are also linked to acne. While cutting back on dairy won't solve a pimple problem single-handedly, it may make a difference for those who suffer severe breakouts, say experts. (If you go this route, be sure you're getting enough calcium from other food sources, such as leafy greens, or consider taking a supplement.)

