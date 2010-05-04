8 Standout Face Cleansers for Radiant Skin
Best All-Around
The oil-free froth of Aveeno’s Positively Radiant Makeup Removing Cleanser lifts away dirt and dissolves mascara, uncovering a brighter, more luminous complexion. Aveeno’s moisture-rich ingredients are clinically proven to even skin tone and texture in just four weeks, minimizing dark spots and blotchiness. Suitable for most skin types, the nourishing soy extract is gentle enough for everyday use without the threat of over-drying. Unlike cleansers with harsh chemicals, this hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and soap-free product purifies without leaving the skin dull and flaky. Use in the morning or evening, follow with a moisturizer, and enjoy the long-term benefits your complexion deserves.
To Buy: $8; walgreens.com.
Best Natural
Origins’ A Perfect World Antioxidant Cleanser is enriched with youth-preserving silver tipped white tea, an ingredient known as the “elixir of immortality” within Chinese history. White tea is one of nature’s top ingredients for age prevention and works to soften and soothe the skin while protecting against dehydrating, wrinkle-causing impurities. Digging deep inside the pores, palm, coconut, and oat amino acids eliminate toxins before they can settle and cause skin-aging oxidation, deterioration, and irritation. The cleanser creates a foamy and fragrant lather, which feels gentle on the skin and leaves the complexion with a smoothed, refreshed, and youthful sensation.
To Buy: $24; macys.com.
Best No-Rinse
Douse a cotton pad with Vichy Purete Thermale Calming Cleansing Solution and swipe it over skin to remove makeup, dirt, and debris. This non-sticky, non-oily, and non-drying product is perfect for cleansing on the go. With no rubbing or rinsing required, the water-like texture leaves the skin feeling soft and refreshed, without creating tightness or discomfort. The unique micellar technology gently and effectively purifies the skin in one simple step, without the hassle of makeup wipes or multiple rinses. Formulated with cornflower extract and hydrating pro-vitamin B5, the alcohol-free solution leaves even the sensitive eye area feeling soothed and quenched.
To Buy: $17.50; target.com.
Most Innovative
All four formulas in this line of high-foam cleansers work with a clever built-in buffing sponge for a new, fuss-free cleansing process. The scrub uses natural apricot beads to penetrate and deeply exfoliate the skin, removing all traces of impurity, and leaving behind a light apricot fragrance. The scrublet sponge cleanses pore-by-pore and is proven to minimize the appearance of pore size. Just pop out the scrublet, pour on the formula, and gently massage the face to reveal cleaner, softer, and smoother-looking skin. After the cleansing process is complete, suction-cup the sponge to a mirror for easy drying.
To Buy: $6 each; walgreens.com.
Best for Oily Skin
Mercifully free of harsh anti-acne ingredients, Noxzema Triple Clean Anti-Bacterial Lathering Cleanser gently clears pores and removes excess oil without dehydrating or irritating the skin. The non-comedogenic and oil-free formula is made with anti-bacterial triclosan, which battles bacteria within the pores and clears blemishes on the skin’s surface. While the product is generally non-drying, it should be rinsed thoroughly with water to ensure a full effect, followed by a suitable toner and moisturizer to restore the skin’s pH levels and prevent dryness. With regular use, the bacteria eliminating properties of the product will begin to reveal restored and blemish-free skin.
To Buy: $5.50; amazon.com.
Best for Dry Skin
Enriched with the super-antioxidant acai berry, the Acai Hydrating Foaming Face Wash from Carol’s Daughter provides much-needed hydration for dry or parched skin types. The foaming cleanser is gentle on the face and rejuvenates blotchy or unbalanced skin, while also removing dirt and makeup residue. The product’s rich aloe leaf extract alleviates any tightness and dehydration, while the soothing ylang ylang ingredient diminishes any visible flakes and irritation. With just two or three pumps of the foaming solution, this formula leaves dry, sensitive skin types with a brighter, softer-feeling complexion all day without creating any greasy or oily sensation.
To Buy: $8; carolsdaughter.com.
Best Exfoliating
The Mederma Aqua Glycolic Facial Cleanser gently exfoliates flaky, dead surface cells from your skin, while hydrating and softening any dryness. Free of added perfumes and fragrances, this hypoallergenic cleanser is a gentle and promising exfoliator without the burden of harsh crystals or beads. The aqua glycolic ingredients are specifically designed to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, deeply cleanse clogged pores, and restore the skins proper moisture balance. Not only can it be used as a cleanser, but this product is also an excellent shaving cream, as the gentle ingredients can also help eliminate minor razor irritation and shaving bumps.
To Buy: $17.50; amazon.com.
Best for Sensitive Skin
This gentle, sulfate-free foaming wash cleanses the skin of dirt and makeup, yet maintains the skin’s natural and necessary oils. The gentle formula uses lavender oil to balance and soothe the purifying properties, preventing the cleansing ingredients from having an overly harsh or drying affect. Aloe vera extract serves to calm the skin’s surface and speed the dissolution of dirt and hard-to-clean mascara. Sensitive skin types should follow the cleansing process with a suitable toner and moisturizer for a glowing and hydrated complexion.
To Buy: $20; amazon.com.