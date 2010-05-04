The skin is the biggest organ in the human body. And just as we brush our teeth each morning, we must cleanse our skin. One big difference? Just about any toothpaste will do the trick for your teeth, but the same rule doesn’t apply to skin cleanser. The skin is constantly exposed to pollutants and dehydrating elements. Finding the right cleanser can be frustrating, time-consuming, and, at times, expensive. While some find that certain cleansers irritate or dry their skin, others discover new blemishes and increased oiliness. Trial and error, though an effective plan of action, is usually impractical. On the other hand, taking the advice of a sales associate can be a gamble; just as waiters default to the most expensive wine when you don’t specify, sales associates may just show you the most expensive product. Is there any method to the madness? After testing 112 different cleansers of varying brands and ingredients, we’ve found eight winning products that will leave your skin feeling clean and luxurious after every wash. As every skin type is unique, testing was conducted around eight distinct categories, tailored to individual skin types, issues, and desires. Whether you’re looking for a good exfoliating cleanser or a cure to ceaseless blemishes, one of these eight products is sure to do the trick. Not to mention, each of the winning cleansers is easy to find online or in a local drugstore. No need to travel to the Amazon Rainforest or the Dead Sea to get the ingredients for the clear complexion you desire.