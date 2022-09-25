These Glycolic Acid Pads Are Great for 'Stubborn Acne'—and Shoppers Can't Stop Adding Them to Their Carts

The top-sellers are only $0.50 each.

Published on September 25, 2022

Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads for Face Tout
Photo: amazon.com

For skincare fans, there's nothing better than showing your skin some TLC, even if that means it's at home, using your own products. They know that having tools that work from trusted brands is all it takes, even if you're someone managing acne-prone skin or fine lines and wrinkles. Instead of heading to the spa for an expensive facial, nearly 11,000 of these shoppers use top-selling glycolic acid pads that they call the key to 'clean, bright, and smooth' skin.

Made from soft, skin-friendly material, the QRx Labs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads come in a saturated solution containing 20% pure glycolic acid. This skin care ingredient helps to exfoliate by removing dead skin cells and promoting new cell generation. The glycolic acid formulation in the pads works to reduce the appearance of scars, bumps, lines, and wrinkles for a soft and smooth appearance and feel. Plus, they're infused with vitamins B5, C, and E for hydration and protection from UV damage, and green tea and calendula extracts to soothe skin and act as an anti-inflammatory barrier.

Glycolic Acid 20% Resurfacing Pads for Face
amazon.com

To buy: $25; amazon.com.

Available in a pack of 50, these pads sell on Amazon for $25 — that's only $.50 cents per pad for a ″facial-quality″ skin care treatment at a fraction of the cost.

Shoppers say these pads are an 'amazing addition' to their skincare routine and that they're easy to use. Hundreds more say they leave their skin feeling "smooth" and looking "clear." One Amazon reviewer who said they have dealt with severe acne around their chin and cheeks shared that their skin is "completely clear" after using them for a month or two. Another shopper who left a five-star review said they noticed "reduced pore size" and "lightened age spots" after using the pads.

If you're looking for a new skincare product that's formulated to brighten, protect, and clean your skin, plus boost your youthful glow, give the QRx Labs Glycolic Acid Resurfacing Pads a try.

