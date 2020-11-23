5 Easy Ways to De-Puff Your Face at Home

Face rollers are all the rage these days, and their benefits are legit. Rolling them across your face stimulates lymphatic drainage, getting all that stagnant, excess fluid moving towards the lymph nodes where it can be carried away, says Dr. Hayag. For the best results, you’ll want to roll in a lateral motion, moving away from the center of your face, towards the lymph nodes, which are located along the jawline and in front of the ears, advises Givens. And, per our point about the benefits of cold temps, this will be even more effective if you stash your roller in the fridge or freezer, she adds, noting that jade rollers are especially good because the stone retains the cold quite well. One to try: Herbivore Jade De-Puffing Face Roller ($30; sephora.com).