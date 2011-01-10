6 Nourishing Face Creams for Dry Winter Skin
Best on a Budget
Soothe your skin with Aveeno Daily Moisturizer. The gentle, chamomile-infused lotion reduces redness and irritation (and won’t blow your budget).
To buy: $17, drugstore.com.
Best for the Night
Nourish skin and fight fine lines while you sleep with Clarins Multi-Active Night Youth Recovery Cream. This cream absorbs quickly and works for all skin types even oily or breakout-prone complexions.
To buy: $60, sephora.com.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Allergic to almost everything? Try the buttery VMV Creammmy-Rich Intensive Moisture Milk. It’s free of the 27 top cosmetic allergens, including fragrances and preservatives.
To buy: $29, vmvhypoallergenics.com.
Best for Travel
Philosophy Hope in a Jar’s TSA-friendly size will keep your skin hydrated through all your travels–whether you’re skiing in the Alps, tasting wine in Tuscany, or visiting your in-laws in Minnesota.
To buy: $15, sephora.com.
Best for Daily Wear
Make Estee Lauder DayWear cream a staple in your morning routine not just to protect with SPF 15, but also to nourish with Vitamins E and C. Available in three formulas for different skin types.
To buy: $48, esteelauder.com.
Best for a Glow
Apply Bliss Energizing Cream to give skin a burst of oxygen, infusing it with a fresh-from-the-spa glow.
To buy: $54, sephora.com.
