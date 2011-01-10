6 Nourishing Face Creams for Dry Winter Skin

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated July 11, 2018
Revive dry, dull skin with these deep-hydrating moisturizers.
Best on a Budget

Soothe your skin with Aveeno Daily Moisturizer. The gentle, chamomile-infused lotion reduces redness and irritation (and won’t blow your budget).

To buy: $17, drugstore.com.

Best for the Night

Nourish skin and fight fine lines while you sleep with Clarins Multi-Active Night Youth Recovery Cream. This cream absorbs quickly and works for all skin types even oily or breakout-prone complexions.

To buy: $60, sephora.com.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Allergic to almost everything? Try the buttery VMV Creammmy-Rich Intensive Moisture Milk. It’s free of the 27 top cosmetic allergens, including fragrances and preservatives.

To buy: $29, vmvhypoallergenics.com.

Best for Travel

Philosophy Hope in a Jar’s TSA-friendly size will keep your skin hydrated through all your travels–whether you’re skiing in the Alps, tasting wine in Tuscany, or visiting your in-laws in Minnesota.

To buy: $15, sephora.com.

Best for Daily Wear

Make Estee Lauder DayWear cream a staple in your morning routine not just to protect with SPF 15, but also to nourish with Vitamins E and C. Available in three formulas for different skin types.

To buy: $48, esteelauder.com.

Best for a Glow

Apply Bliss Energizing Cream to give skin a burst of oxygen, infusing it with a fresh-from-the-spa glow.

To buy: $54, sephora.com.

