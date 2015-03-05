6 Deep-Cleansing Face Washes

By Jenny Jin
Updated March 01, 2016
The latest crop of cleansers do so much more than remove makeup—they tone, hydrate, and brighten skin, too.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

This cult favorite cleanser (one bottle is sold every 10 seconds worldwide!) melts through layers of makeup without any tugging or stinging. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, it leaves skin superbly soft and radiant.

To buy: $28, amazon.com.

Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser

An indulgent treat, this rich cream-to-foam formula is packed with nourishing Greek yogurt that is especially moisturizing on dry skin. It only takes a pea-sized amount to get ample lather, so you get more bang for your buck.

To buy: $26, sephora.com.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

Dry and sensitive skin types take note: This creamy balm morphs into a silky oil that dissolves all traces of makeup and rinses clean without any greasy residue, irritating fragrance, or tingly tightness.

To buy: $29, nordstrom.com.

Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water

Aside from the fact that it feels nice on skin, this gentle cleansing water also does an outstanding job removing stubborn makeup. Saturate a cotton pad with this soothing formula (it’s made with 85 percent active mineral water) and sweep it over your face to cleanse and tone skin in one step.

To buy: $22, amazon.com.

Murad Transforming Powder Dual-Action Cleanser & Exfoliator

For acne-prone skin, try this water-activated powder cleanser. With salicylic acid and pumpkin seed extract, it clears pores of blemish-causing debris. Plus, you can amp up or tone down the potency of the formula by adding or using less water so you don’t have to worry about over-doing it—ever.

To buy: $30, murad.com.

Nude Skincare Perfect Cleanse Omega Cleansing Jelly

This natural formula has great burdock root and orange extract to purify and hydrate skin wherever needed. The gel-meets-milk texture glides on and washes off easily.

To buy: $38, nudeskincare.com.

By Jenny Jin