6 Deep-Cleansing Face Washes
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser
An indulgent treat, this rich cream-to-foam formula is packed with nourishing Greek yogurt that is especially moisturizing on dry skin. It only takes a pea-sized amount to get ample lather, so you get more bang for your buck.
To buy: $26, sephora.com.
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm
Dry and sensitive skin types take note: This creamy balm morphs into a silky oil that dissolves all traces of makeup and rinses clean without any greasy residue, irritating fragrance, or tingly tightness.
To buy: $29, nordstrom.com.
Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water
Aside from the fact that it feels nice on skin, this gentle cleansing water also does an outstanding job removing stubborn makeup. Saturate a cotton pad with this soothing formula (it’s made with 85 percent active mineral water) and sweep it over your face to cleanse and tone skin in one step.
To buy: $22, amazon.com.
Murad Transforming Powder Dual-Action Cleanser & Exfoliator
For acne-prone skin, try this water-activated powder cleanser. With salicylic acid and pumpkin seed extract, it clears pores of blemish-causing debris. Plus, you can amp up or tone down the potency of the formula by adding or using less water so you don’t have to worry about over-doing it—ever.
To buy: $30, murad.com.
Nude Skincare Perfect Cleanse Omega Cleansing Jelly
This natural formula has great burdock root and orange extract to purify and hydrate skin wherever needed. The gel-meets-milk texture glides on and washes off easily.
To buy: $38, nudeskincare.com.
