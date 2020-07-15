The $14 Trick to Preventing Face Mask Irritation and Chafing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As important as it is to wear face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus when social distancing isn’t possible, they can seriously irritate your skin. Cloth masks can increase sweat production and cause friction on sensitive areas of the face. Moreover, tight medical masks worn by first responders and other essential workers for hours on end can inflict painful pressure on the nose and cheeks. All of this can lead to chapped skin, chafing, and maskne—a clever term for acne caused by irritation from wearing a face mask.

Whether you’re in the medical field, an essential worker, or simply masking up to get your groceries, you may encounter some form of skin irritation due to wearing a face mask. However, there are ways to prevent and treat this common problem, and it’s no reason not to wear a mask. Along with regularly washing reusable masks and taking breaks from wearing tight ones if possible, you can also stock up on this popular face balm from MedZone.

Made with coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter, and aloe, the balm is designed to create a soothing barrier between your skin and your mask to prevent chafing and irritation. It comes in the form of a travel-sized tube, resembling chapstick, that you can easily apply directly onto your cheeks, ears, and nose, where irritating friction can strike. Roll on a generous amount before putting on your mask to moisturize and protect the skin throughout the day, or even for a quick errand.

MedZone, which specializes in sports medicine, said in a press release that it developed the gentle face balm after customers were asking if its other anti-chafe products would work on their faces (which were irritated from wearing medical masks). When the brand launched the new product at the end of May, it sold 2,000 tubes of the balm within the first few weeks.

While there still aren’t many customer reviews on Amazon, most are from satisfied shoppers who say the balm is helpful for everyone from those in the medical field to those working in warehouses. You can buy a pack of three for $14 on Amazon now to prevent and soothe skin irritation caused by wearing face masks.