All About Lips

Habits like drinking from bottles, pursing your lips, and smoking can blur lips’ edges and etch small vertical lines into the skin above and below them. “As these deepen, lipstick may bleed into the crevices,” says McDaniel. Combat this loss of definition by using a retinol-based product around your lips. And keep lip color in place by tracing your lips’ outline with Make Up For Ever Concealer Pencil before applying color. (It looks more modern than lip liner.)



To buy: $19, makeupforever.com.