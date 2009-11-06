Instant Improvements for Your Skin
To Minimize Crow’s Feet
The gel-cream Olay Regenerist Filling & Sealing Wrinkle Treatment contains moisturizing vitamin E and dimethicone, which seeps into fine lines and softens them to create a more even appearance. Use it in place of eye cream.
To buy: $19 at drugstores.
To Soften Forehead Creases
Apply Clarins Instant Smooth Foundation to wrinkled areas. Its formula includes emollient vitamin E and waxes, which fill in and hydrate crinkles, creating a smoother look. (Don’t worry―these ingredients won’t clog pores.) The dewy finish helps to diffuse lines further.
To buy: $38, clarinsusa.com.
To Reduce Puffiness
Pat on Lather Toning Eye Gel With Vitamin K. It has aloe to ease swelling and caffeine to temporarily tighten skin. Vitamin K may gradually reduce the severity of dark circles to boot.
To buy: $28, lather.com.
To Cover Dark Circles
Dot a concealer that contains light-reflecting particles onto shadowy spots, then pat in with a fingertip. The pen-like applicator of the Guerlain Precious Light Rejuvenating Illuminator lets you get right into the inner corners of the eyes, typically the darkest areas.
To buy: $49, saks.com.
To Lift Crepey Lids
Bremenn Research Labs Upper Eyelid Lifter uses yeast and soy extracts to help give slack skin a boost. Dab under brows before applying makeup.
To buy: $59, bremennresearchlabs.com.
To Minimize Pores
Although you can’t actually shrink their size, you can make pores look smaller temporarily with a treatment that contains silicone. Apply Sephora Correcting Smoothing Primer over problem spots. It contains aloe vera to plump and hydrate skin; it also has a green tint to cut down on redness. (The color disappears when you blend it in.)
To buy: $15, sephora.com.
To Even Out Blotchiness
Apply Dior SkinFlash Primer, an illuminating lotion, to a freshly washed face. With its reflective particles, it perfects skin tone, prepares the skin for makeup, and helps the makeup last. Sweep the brush wherever your skin is uneven (the cheeks, the nose, and the chin commonly show redness), and blend with your fingers.
To buy: $42, sephora.com.
To Camouflage Mouth Lines
Make the skin around your lips look softer with the two-step Avon Anew Wrinkle Zone Line Smoothing Duo. Pat the tinted cream containing proteins and silicone onto lines to fill them (don’t rub or you’ll just wipe it away). Then top with the translucent powder to set; this is key for this area, since talking, drinking, and the like create movement that can cause makeup to migrate.
To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available, but find similar items at avon.com.
To Tighten Sagging Skin
Lasers can help droopy jowls, but for a quick solution, try a cream with both hydrating and tightening ingredients. Dr. Brandt Time Arrest Laser Tight enlists botanical sweet-pea extract to make skin taut temporarily and hyaluronic acid to help it look more supple.
To buy: $85, drbrandtskincare.com.