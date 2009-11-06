Instant Improvements for Your Skin

Make the skin around your lips look softer with the two-step Avon Anew Wrinkle Zone Line Smoothing Duo. Pat the tinted cream containing proteins and silicone onto lines to fill them (don’t rub or you’ll just wipe it away). Then top with the translucent powder to set; this is key for this area, since talking, drinking, and the like create movement that can cause makeup to migrate.



To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available, but find similar items at avon.com.