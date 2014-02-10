6 Ways to Reduce Puffy Eyes

By Jenny Jin
Updated August 29, 2014
Lightweight and effective, these six serums roll away puffiness and perk up droopy eyes. Now that’s a welcome sight.
Simple Revitalizing Eye Roll-On

If you have sensitive skin or suffer from seasonal allergies, this refreshing gel will provide cooling comfort to irritated eyes. Cucumber extract soothes and softens, while the paraben-free formula ensures a safe, sting-free application.

To buy: $11 at drugstores.

Featured February 2014

Clinique All About Eyes Serum

Pair your morning cup of coffee with this caffeine-packed serum for an instant pick-me-up. The caffeine constricts blood vessels under the skin and tamps down swelling, while soothing botanicals provide a refreshing zing!

To buy: $28, clinique.com.

Lumene Bright Now Vitamin C Eye Roll-on

Panda eyes no more. Formulated with light-reflecting pigments and encapsulated vitamin C, this brightening booster helps to camouflage dark circles upon application and fade them with continued use.

To buy: $20, amazon.com.

Olay Fresh Effects {Bright on Schedule!} Eye Awakening Cream

Infused with hydrating honeysuckle and antioxidant-rich white tea, this lightweight cream revives sallow, sleep-deprived eyes. Bonus: The roller-ball applicator has three miniature spheres that help flush excess fluids from the area quickly.

To buy: $13 at drugstores.

Shu Uemura Red: Juvenus Roll-Away Instant Eye Fatigue Corrector

Wake up on the wrong side of the bed? This calming roll-on features guarana extract, which stimulates circulation, and comes with Shiatsu massage instructions. Gently glide the metallic applicator over upper and lower eyelids and feel your eyes (and mind) relax.

To buy: $26, shuuemura-usa.com.

Estée Lauder Idealist Cooling Eye Illuminator

A creamy concoction of caffeine, vitamin C, and sea algae extract brings down puffiness and brightens tired eyes on the spot with its slight shimmer. An angled ceramic tip cools from corner to corner. Comes in two shades: light/medium and medium/dark.

To buy: $64, esteelauder.com.

