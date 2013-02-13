5 Ways to Get Rid of Oily Skin
Best Blotting Papers
Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens
Micro-thin and antioxidant-infused, these 100 percent natural linen sheets made from abaca-leaf fibers remove oil (but not makeup) instantly—ideal for degreasing on the go.
To buy: $10, sephora.com.
Best Toner
Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Oil-Free Toner
Use this formula after cleansing if you love that squeaky-clean feeling. Witch hazel helps tighten pores without leaving skin taut or too dry.
To buy: $20, elizabetharden.com.
Best Lotion
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Anti-Aging Mattifying Lotion
With a cocktail of ingredients, including retinol (to smooth skin) and micronized powder (to absorb surface oils), this moisturizer kept testers’ faces shine-free.
To buy: $60, drbrandtskincare.com.
Best Primer
Korres Pomegranate Mattifying Primer
This velvety-smooth cream-gel combo, with skin-refining pomegranate extract, sponges up excess oil with rice starch, leaving an even canvas that keeps makeup true to color.
To buy: $33, sephora.com.
Best Powder
MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder/Pressed
A powder that suits all skin tones. Dust it over makeup or a bare face for continuous hours of matte skin. Testers loved the purse-friendly secure clasp.
To buy: $25, maccosmetics.com.