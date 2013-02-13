5 Ways to Get Rid of Oily Skin

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto
Updated August 29, 2014
ulta.com
This mix of mattifiers, picked from more than 30 contenders, will get rid of excess facial oil when it’s not your time to shine.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Best Blotting Papers

ulta.com

Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens
Micro-thin and antioxidant-infused, these 100 percent natural linen sheets made from abaca-leaf fibers remove oil (but not makeup) instantly—ideal for degreasing on the go.

To buy: $10, sephora.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Best Toner

elizabetharden.com

Elizabeth Arden Visible Difference Oil-Free Toner
Use this formula after cleansing if you love that squeaky-clean feeling. Witch hazel helps tighten pores without leaving skin taut or too dry.

To buy: $20, elizabetharden.com.

3 of 5

Best Lotion

drbrandtskincare.com

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Anti-Aging Mattifying Lotion
With a cocktail of ingredients, including retinol (to smooth skin) and micronized powder (to absorb surface oils), this moisturizer kept testers’ faces shine-free.

To buy: $60, drbrandtskincare.com.

Advertisement

4 of 5

Best Primer

sephora.com

Korres Pomegranate Mattifying Primer
This velvety-smooth cream-gel combo, with skin-refining pomegranate extract, sponges up excess oil with rice starch, leaving an even canvas that keeps makeup true to color.

To buy: $33, sephora.com.

5 of 5

Best Powder

nordstrom.com

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder/Pressed
A powder that suits all skin tones. Dust it over makeup or a bare face for continuous hours of matte skin. Testers loved the purse-friendly secure clasp.

To buy: $25, maccosmetics.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Gonzalez Repetto