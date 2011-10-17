The Best Facial Moisturizers Under $50
Aveeno Clear Complexion Daily Moisturizer
If you break out, you know that acne-fighters can dry your skin due to their bacteria-fighting ingredients. Aveeno’s lotion not only reduces blemishes, it hydrates as well.
To buy: $15, target.com.
Featured May 2013
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Glow Moisture
Get a bronzed, healthy complexion the right way. This new lightweight formula will reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while leaving your skin with a natural-looking glow.
To buy: $42, dgskincare.com.
Fresh Rose Hydrating Gel Cream
Rose, known for its soothing properties, is the main ingredient of this moisturizing gel for all skin types. In just one application, your complexion will be smoother and softer.
To buy: $42, fresh.com.
Origins GinZing Energy-Boosting Moisturizer
A paraben- and sulfate-free formula contains coffee-bean and ginseng extracts to hydrate and brighten the skin.
To buy: $26.50, sephora.com.
Kiehl’s Açai Damage-Correcting Moisturizer
Infused with the powerful antioxidant açai, this nongreasy organic lotion leaves you with silky, younger-looking skin. Suitable for even sensitive skin.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
Cetaphil Daily Facial Moisturizer SPF 15
Like Cetaphil’s classic cleanser, this formula is gentle, plus its lightweight consistency won’t clog pores, and it protects from UV rays. What’s better than that?
To buy: $14, drugstore.com.
Yes to Cucumbers Calming Night Cream
A formula that works when you don’t. Apply before hitting your bed, and calming ingredients like chamomile and aloe will help you relax even as essential oils moisturize and repair skin. Bonus: It’s 98 percent natural.
To buy: $15, yestocarrots.com.
Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Aging Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer
Over time, skin can lose its elasticity and start to sag (panic!). But this toning cream promises to firm up the skin, help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and restore elasticity.
To buy: $24, walmart.com.
Boscia Revitalizing Black Hydration Gel
Perfect for hot summer days: a gel that leaves skin tingling as it clears out impurities and helps minimize the look of pores.
To buy: $38, sephora.com.
Clinique Moisture Surge Extended Thirst Relief
Quench dry, thirsty skin with a moisturizing oil-free gel that goes to work on flakes and fine lines. For all skin types.
To buy: $49.50, clinique.com.
