6 Good Face Oil Picks for Dry Winter Skin
Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Oil Face
First came the famous cocoa butter lotion, now comes the soon-to-be-famous face oil. Antiaging powerhouses like retinol and vitamin C iron out fine lines and brighten dark spots without irritation, thanks to the namesake ingredient, cocoa butter—and 10 additional beauty oils.
Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate
This magical mix of pure essential oils (evening primrose and lavender, along with squalane) replenishes moisture-depleted skin while you sleep. Massage in two to three drops before bed and wake up with a smooth, even glow.
Boots Botanics Organic Facial Oil
With omega-rich rosehip extract, this flake-fighting oil yields maximum moisture and keeps it there for up to eight hours. Though the organic ingredients are sourced from the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew, the price remains shockingly low at under $10.
Boscia Tsubaki Beauty Oil
In a pink bottle as pretty as the flower its star ingredient (Tsubaki oil) comes from, this botanical blend protects against free radical damage and hydrates without ever feeling greasy. In fact, it sinks into skin quickly and it’s noncomedogenic. Read: safe for acne-prone skin.
Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil Light
Love the supple skin that argan oil provides but find it a touch too heavy? Reach for this new, featherweight version. With the same pure, natural ingredients, this top-grade oil yields the conditioning properties of its cult-classic predecessor. And to that we’ll say: Bring it, summer!
RMS Beauty Oil
Pure and simple, this nourishing cocktail of plant and fruit extracts is best for combination skin. Jojoba and buriti oil moisturize dry areas; tamanu and turmeric fight inflammation and keep pores clean. Lightly scented with vanilla extract, this soothing liquid smells as good as it feels.
