6 Standout Face Mist Picks
For Acne-Prone Skin
A combination of willow bark extracts, rosemary leaf extract, and willowherb unclogs pores and calms problem skin, making Boscia’s Clear Complexion Tonic ideal for those who tend to break out easily. Preservative-free, it’s a gentle alternative to other acne products on the market.
To buy: $24, bosciaskincare.com.
Featured July 2012
For Dry Skin
Super by Dr. Nicholas Perricone Coconut Quench mist is a multiuse hydrator that will sink deep into pores and hair follicles without leaving residue behind.
To buy: $38, skinstore.com.
For a Surge of Vitamin C
If your environment is not conducive to having glowing, healthy skin, keep Murad’s Essential-C Toner on hand. Spray on the orange flower—and—cornflower extract mix to balance your PH levels and protect your skin from whatever the world throws at it.
To buy: $26, murad.com.
For Sensitive Skin
Alcohol-free and nonirritating, Fresh’s Rose Marigold Floral Water soothes the skin, leaving it dewy and fresh. Bonus: You can even use it after you’ve applied your makeup to help it last longer.
To buy: $38, fresh.com.
For Anti-Aging
The key ingredient in Ole Henriksen’s African Red Tea Face Mist is a powerful antioxidant that has been known to slow down the reduction of collagen and elasticity. Combine that with tangerine and mandarin orange extracts—for brightening and detoxing—and this may be the ultimate skin-refreshing cocktail.
To buy: $28, sephora.com.
For an Instant Pick-Me-Up
Infused with soothing lavender oil, Josie Maran’s Lavender Mist works to de-stress both your skin and you. Just the thing to keep on your office desk.
To buy: $24, sephora.com.
