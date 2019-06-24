Feeling the Heat? These Skin-Cooling Beauty Products Will Help You Survive the Scorching Summer
Just apply and chill.
The joys of summer don't come without its downfalls, and perhaps the worst one of all is the unbearable heat and syrup-like perspiration that pours down our backs like a faucet. Frizzy hair and sweat-fests aside, the long hot days can make a person reasonably cranky and downright uncomfortable in their own skin. Figuring out a way to cool down usually involves some version of a pool, cold shower, or bag of frozen vegetables, but those aren't always feasible (or even desirable) options. Fortunately, the beauty industry has heard our overheated pleas and delivered a range of products specifically formulated to offer you a chilly reprieve. They contain calming ingredients like cucumber, mint, aloe, and peppermint to chill you out in seconds. Keep reading for our skin-cooling picks that will have you covered from head to toe.
Related Items
1 Milk Makeup Cooling Water
This nifty "cooling water" comes in a mess-free stick for easy application. The solid gel formula is blended with anti-inflammatory sea water, caffeine, and aloe to both cool and hydrate an overheated face. Pro tip: Pop it in the fridge overnight and use it in the morning to reduce puffiness.
2 Tula Cooling and Brightening Eye Balm
Want to look awake even when you're not? This portable blue stick fills in the look of fine lines around the eyes to give you that youthful "I woke up like this" glow. Meanwhile, a cooling combo of hyaluronic acid, aloe, and watermelon comforts thirsty skin without leaving behind an oily residue.
3 Phyya Rehab Cold Massage Roller Ball
Swap your not-so-glamourous bag of frozen peas for this chic cooling product inspired by cryotherapy and classic massage techniques. Featuring a rubberized and grooved grip for easy use, it can help with inflammation, stressed muscles, and heat-induced headaches. Throw it in your fridge overnight and apply anywhere you want to cool down.
4 Bliss Mint Chip Mania Mask
The shea butter ''chocolate chip'' pieces in this super-cooling whipped mask literally melt into your pores when rubbed in. It's formulated with soft shea butter and calming aloe vera that cools upon impact to bring relief to hot, inflamed, or irritated skin. Bonus: the whole thing smells and feels like ice cream!
5 The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Foot Lotion
Feet that have been exposed to the sun all day—or worse, cooped up in a pair of sweltering shoes—deserve lots of TLC. Solution: treat your feet with a thin layer of this foot cream, which is infused with refreshing peppermint oil. In addition to instantly softening and hydrating cracked, dry feet, it also combats foot odor.
6 Rael Moisture Melt Snowball Hyaluronic Acid Concentrate
You've probably never seen hyaluronic acid quite like this. Rael's innovative H3O Hyaluronic Acid Complex has been freeze-dried to deliver a fresh burst of moisture. The cute snowballs instantly melt and activate when mixed with your favorite serum. Tip: Pop it into the fridge before application for an even more satisfying cool.
7 FOMI Care Ice Eye Mask
A beauty stash isn't really complete without an old-school eye mask. This one is filled with a gel that cools in about 15 minutes once placed in the fridge. To use, just place the mask over your eyes and let it work its magic for as long as you need.
8 Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask
Soothe a painful sunburn or dry skin with this calming gel mask. It's packed with cucumber and aloe to help target inflammation, reduce redness, and zap heat within 10 minutes. Store it in the fridge overnight for an extra cooling effect.
9 Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder
You may be familiar with products that go on wet and dry to a powdery finish, but this setting and refreshing powder does the opposite. It's a loose powder that goes on dry but transforms into a thin mist on your skin. This creates an instant cooling sensation and a beautiful dewy, but not shiny, finish. Use it as a way to tamp midday shine while cooling off.
10 Stacked Skincare Ice Roller
This device comes in handy throughout the year for everything from sunburned skin to post-facial inflammation. The stainless steel roller is filled with gel and water, which allows it to freeze easily and stay cold after popping it into the freezer. Think of it as a chic, and more controlled, alternative to an ice bath.
11 CHI Tea Tree Oil Soothing Scalp Spray
You know which part of your body gets a ton of sun (or sweaty hat) action but very little TLC? Your scalp. A light spritz of CHI's soothing scalp spray provides not just an immediate calming and cooling sensation, but also hydrates your scalp and promotes healthier hair. It's the perfect solution for a scalp pick-me-up in between shampoos.