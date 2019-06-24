Feeling the Heat? These Skin-Cooling Beauty Products Will Help You Survive the Scorching Summer

The joys of summer don't come without its downfalls, and perhaps the worst one of all is the unbearable heat and syrup-like perspiration that pours down our backs like a faucet. Frizzy hair and sweat-fests aside, the long hot days can make a person reasonably cranky and downright uncomfortable in their own skin. Figuring out a way to cool down usually involves some version of a pool, cold shower, or bag of frozen vegetables, but those aren't always feasible (or even desirable) options. Fortunately, the beauty industry has heard our overheated pleas and delivered a range of products specifically formulated to offer you a chilly reprieve. They contain calming ingredients like cucumber, mint, aloe, and peppermint to chill you out in seconds. Keep reading for our skin-cooling picks that will have you covered from head to toe.