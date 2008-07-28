The Best Oil-Control Products
Best Overall
Lancôme Pure Focus T-Zone Powder Gel
Applied under or over makeup, this gel morphs into an oil-trapping powder. "It's smooth and light," said a tester.
To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available.
Best for Makeup-Phobes
Urban Decay De-Slick Mattifying Powder
Testers who prefer to wear little on their faces favored this featherweight powder. Its translucent formula cuts shine without caking up on the skin.
To buy: $32, urbandecay.com.
Best for Foundation Fans
Becca Mattifying Primer Base
The primer keeps foundation in place and soaks up oil before it shines through makeup. "It made my base last longer," reported one tester.
To buy: $39, dermstore.com.
Best for Sweltering Days
Tarte T-Zone Travel
When the heat index climbs, this dual compact is double trouble for oil. Use the colorless powder in the morning, then blot any afternoon shine with the papers.
To buy: $32, dermstore.com.
Best for On-the-Go Control
Proactiv Solution Oil Blotter Sheets
Alas, all blotting papers are not created equal. These excelled at giving skin a matte finish that wasn’t too powdery, and they didn’t disturb makeup. Bonus: the slim size.
To buy: $11, proactiv.com.