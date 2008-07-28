The Best Oil-Control Products

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Antonis Achilleos
Improve the look of oily skin with these five absorbent standouts.
Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Best Overall

Antonis Achilleos

Lancôme Pure Focus T-Zone Powder Gel


Applied under or over makeup, this gel morphs into an oil-trapping powder. "It's smooth and light," said a tester.


To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available.


Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Best for Makeup-Phobes

Antonis Achilleos

Urban Decay De-Slick Mattifying Powder


Testers who prefer to wear little on their faces favored this featherweight powder. Its translucent formula cuts shine without caking up on the skin.


To buy: $32, urbandecay.com.


3 of 5

Best for Foundation Fans

Antonis Achilleos

Becca Mattifying Primer Base


The primer keeps foundation in place and soaks up oil before it shines through makeup. "It made my base last longer," reported one tester.


To buy: $39, dermstore.com.


Advertisement

4 of 5

Best for Sweltering Days

Antonis Achilleos

Tarte T-Zone Travel


When the heat index climbs, this dual compact is double trouble for oil. Use the colorless powder in the morning, then blot any afternoon shine with the papers.


To buy: $32, dermstore.com.


5 of 5

Best for On-the-Go Control

Antonis Achilleos

Proactiv Solution Oil Blotter Sheets


Alas, all blotting papers are not created equal. These excelled at giving skin a matte finish that wasn’t too powdery, and they didn’t disturb makeup. Bonus: the slim size.


To buy: $11, proactiv.com.


Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith