We Found the 5 Best Makeup Wipes for Your Skin and the Environment

Makeup wipes are both a blessing and a curse. They’re the lazy girl’s best friend—the perfect go-to for nights where we simply can’t be bothered to engage in a full skincare routine. Frequent travelers on the go can also appreciate their simplicity in theory and application—they're great for both midday touch-ups and redos. But we can’t ignore the major downside: Much like plastic straws and shopping bags, these single-use wipes have become a hot topic of criticism for their sustainable drawback. (Just think of all the wipes you’ve ever used piled in a pit somewhere.) And while the wipe-and-toss mentality is admittedly useful, it’s hard to overlook such a major environmental impact for the sake of convenience alone.