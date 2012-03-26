The Best Face Serum Picks
Best All Natural
In Boscia’s Antioxidant Recovery Treatment C, you will get a potent liquid that brightens (with vitamin C), combats free radicals (jojoba leaf), and soothes (willowherb extract) in one step. The combination of botanicals and antioxidants work together to make your skin glow.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Featured March 2012
Best for Redness
A mixture of caffeine, ginger, and aloe works to shrink blood vessels, reduce inflammation, and soothe skin, for a noticeable decrease in ruddiness. First Aid Beauty’s Anti-Redness Serum will not only calm a flare-up in the moment, but will help prevent future ones as well.
To buy: $36, sephora.com.
Most Hydrating
Even oily, acne-prone skin will benefit from Kate Somerville’s Quench Hydrating Face Serum. A light cocktail of vitamin A, wheat germ, and lipids, it penetrates deeply to moisturize and improve elasticity and firmness without leaving greasy residue.
To buy: $65, katesomerville.com.
Best Overnight Serum
To take full advantage of the natural restoration that takes place when you sleep, apply Dr. Brandt’s Overnight Resurfacing Serum. Retinol stimulates skin cell production and an oliveactive acid reduces pore sizes; after a week of usage, you should see smoother skin and more even tone.
To buy: $85, sephora.com.
Best for the Eye Area
Just a dollop of Laura Mercier’s Flawless Skin Eye Serum will fill in lines and prevent new ones while brightening the skin under the eyes. Its hero ingredients: deep sea water (which improves texture and lifts) and arnica (works to brighten dark circles).
To buy: $83, www.nordstrom.com.
Best Dark Spot Treatment
This product is definitely a splurge, but it can really deliver results. Shiseido’s White Lucent Intensive Spot Targeting Serum+ has a high potency of yomogi and angelica root extracts, which accelerate your skin’s natural exfoliation to clear pigmentation, improve texture, and prevent a reoccurrence in the same place.
To buy: $125, shiseido.com.
