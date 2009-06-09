15 SPF Moisturizers That Make Daily Sun Protection Easy
Any dermatologist will tell you that the two most important things you can do for your skin are to protect it from the sun and keep it hydrated. So if you’re using only two skincare products, make sure it’s a sunscreen and a moisturizer. Or, why not make your life easier by rolling those two products into one?
These days, using a moisturizer with built-in SPF is a surefire way to give your skin what it needs and help you get out the door faster every morning. (And really, who doesn’t want that?) Both the American Academy of Dermatology and The Skin Cancer Foundation recommended using a broad-spectrum SPF 30 for daily use. While you can find moisturizers that meet that requirement, many offer only SPF 15 or SPF 20 (blame formulation challenges). So if you’re using a moisturizer with lower than an SPF 30, your best bet is to think of it as a secondary line of defense, and layer it over a separate sunscreen that offers more powerful sun protection. Either way, reapplication is also important, particularly when you’re spending time outdoors.
Like most beauty products, the number of SPF moisturizers available in stores can feel endless. So instead of sifting through hundreds of products on your own, we did the work for you and highlighted 15 top-rated moisturizers that will hydrate your skin and protect it from pesky UV rays.
Whether you are looking for a protective cream that is formulated for sensitive skin, an anti-aging moisturizer, or even a tinted option, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop 15 of the best moisturizers with SPF, for every skin type and every budget.
These are the best moisturizers with SPF:
- Best Overall: EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizing Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
- Best for Normal Skin: L’Occitane Immortelle Precious Light Cream SPF 20
- Best Budget Buy for Normal Skin: CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizer SPF 30
- Best for Oily Skin: Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Bright SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer
- Best Budget Buy for Oily Skin: Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30
- Best for Dry Skin: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30
- Best Budget Buy for Dry Skin: Olay Total Effects Whip Moisturizer SPF 25
- Best for Sensitive Skin: Avène Antirougers Day Redness-Relief Soothing Cream SPF 25
- Best Budget Buy for Sensitive Skin: La Roche-Posay Tolerane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30
- Best for Mature Skin: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
- Best Budget Buy for Mature Skin: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 30
- Best Organic Option: Coola Mineral Sun Silk Crème SPF 30
- Best Budget Organic Option: Acure Radically Rejuvenating Day Cream SPF 30
- Best Tinted Option: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
- Best Budget Tinted Option: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
Best Overall: EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizing Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
All of the Elta 'screens are staples in our sun protection arsenal, but for everyday purposes, this one takes the cake. It feels more like moisturizer than sunscreen (credit a power trio of hyaluronic acid, dimethicone, and vitamin E), but still packs that oh-so-necessary SPF, thanks to a combo of mineral and chemical sunscreen ingredients. It’s sheer enough to wear alone and smooth enough to wear under makeup.
To buy: $30; amazon.com.
Best for Normal Skin: L’Occitane Immortelle Precious Light Cream SPF 20
This uses an essential oil from the namesake immortelle flower, known as the everlasting flower for its longevity and resilience. For your skin, that translates not only to the perfect amount of hydration, but also protection from all kinds of environmental aggressors (sun included, thanks to the SPF). This hydrator also works to ward off the first signs of aging. Sign us up.
To buy: $65; amazon.com.
Best Budget Buy for Normal Skin: CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizer SPF 30
Simple and straightforward, this uses ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, while also delivering solid SPF 30 sun protection. Oil-free and non-comedogenic, it’s an ideal pick for any and every skin type, so it’s no surprise that it’s constantly recommended by dermatologists.
To buy: $14 (was $19); amazon.com.
Best for Oily Skin: Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Bright SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer
Yes, even if you have oily skin, you still need to moisturize (and use sunscreen, of course). Reach for this option; not only is it lightweight and oil-free, and won’t feel heavy on skin, it also touts plant-based, brightening ingredients. So if you have a few pesky dark marks leftover from old blemishes—or perhaps as a result of not being so diligent about sun protection in the past—this will help fade them.
To buy: $59; sephora.com.
Best Budget Buy for Oily Skin: Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer SPF 30
A unique micropearl technology in this wallet-friendly pick absorbs oil on the surface of your skin, tamping down excess shine. And while it has that all-important broad-spectrum SPF 30, it uses a lower concentration of sunscreen filters to minimize the likelihood of any irritation or dryness. Plus, it’s both non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic, so there’s no need to stress about clogged pores or breakouts.
To buy: $14 (was $18); amazon.com.
Best for Dry Skin: Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream SPF 30
The star ingredient in this fan favorite? A glacial glycoprotein (stay with us here) that comes from glaciers and helps to moisturize and prevent water loss in your skin. The result: 24-hour hydration that quenches even super dry skin, but doesn’t ever feel heavy or greasy.
To buy: $32; ulta.com.
Best Budget Buy for Dry Skin: Olay Total Effects Whip Moisturizer SPF 25
While this looks thick in the jar, the innovative, mousse-like texture transforms from a cream into a liquid as soon as you rub it into the skin. You get all the benefits of a heavy dose of hydration, but with a featherweight feel. And it doesn’t stop there: This also minimizes the look of pores, evens out skin tone, and reduces dark spots. We’re also fans of how nicely it layers under makeup.
To buy: $29; amazon.com.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Avène Antirougers Day Redness-Relief Soothing Cream SPF 25
Sure, this will hydrate and protect your stressed-out skin, but it also goes one step further, helping to quell redness, flushing, and blotchiness, too. Infused with thermal spring water that’s loaded with skin-calming minerals, this is ideal for anyone dealing with issues like eczema or rosacea, or whose complexion is just generally easily irritated.
To buy: $37; amazon.com.
Best Budget Buy for Sensitive Skin: La Roche-Posay Tolerane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30
Sensitive skin is often the result of a compromised skin barrier, which is why this formula focuses on replenishing the skin’s microbiome, the microorganisms that live on the surface of the skin (sounds gross, but we all have it). A healthier skin microbiome equals a stronger barrier, which equals less irritated skin. It also adds back plenty of moisture, always important when talking about sensitive skin.
To buy: $20; amazon.com.
Best for Mature Skin: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30
Sunscreen is the most important ingredient for helping to prevent and ward off fine lines and wrinkles, but this takes it one step further. Plant-derived ingredients go to work, helping to improve the look of existing wrinkles, and firm skin in as little as just two weeks. FYI, this is a new version of the original formula, which doesn’t contain SPF, and is so popular that one sells every nine seconds around the world…clearly, it must work.
To buy: $109 (was $128); nordstrom.com.
Best Budget Buy for Mature Skin: L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Day Moisturizer SPF 30
With a trio of proven anti-aging ingredients—glycolic acid, vitamin C, and pro-retinol—this helps brighten your skin tone and knock out wrinkles, all while hydrating and delivering sun protection, too. Brighter, smoother, softer skin—and for this price? We’re in.
To buy: $16 (was $18); amazon.com.
Best Organic Option: Coola Mineral Sun Silk Crème SPF 30
If organic products are important to you, try this moisturizer from Coola. The oil-free face cream is infused with 15 percent non-nano zinc oxide to provide SPF 30 and niacinamide to hydrate and soften your skin. The popular product has even earned itself a Clean at Sephora seal, meaning it is free of any unwanted chemicals like sulfates, parabens, and formaldehyde.
To buy: $42; sephora.com.
Best Budget Organic Option: Acure Radically Rejuvenating Day Cream SPF 30
This Acure moisturizer is packed with all-natural ingredients like turmeric, ferulic acid, and vitamin C, which work together to nourish and hydrate your skin. The SPF 30 face cream is reef-safe, so you can feel good about wearing it in the water. The hydrating essential is also vegan and cruelty-free.
To buy: $16 (was $19); amazon.com.
Best Tinted Option: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20
Looking for a moisturizer that offers sun protection and evens out your skin tone? Over 100,000 Sephora customers recommend checking out this Laura Mercier option. The hydrating formula features vitamins C and E to protect skin from environmental damage, as well as soften skin. Not only does it provide SPF 20 coverage, but it also comes in 15 sheer colors—so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a shade that matches your skin.
To buy: $46; sephora.com
Best Budget Tinted Option: bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30
This bareMinerals is a number one best-selling product on Amazon for a reason. In addition to providing SPF 30 protection and a beautiful sheer tinted coverage, the top-rated beauty product also uses marine botanicals and mineral electrolytes to hydrate your skin for a glowing complexion.
To buy: $23 (was $27); amazon.com.