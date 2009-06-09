15 SPF Moisturizers That Make Daily Sun Protection Easy

Any dermatologist will tell you that the two most important things you can do for your skin are to protect it from the sun and keep it hydrated. So if you’re using only two skincare products, make sure it’s a sunscreen and a moisturizer. Or, why not make your life easier by rolling those two products into one?

These days, using a moisturizer with built-in SPF is a surefire way to give your skin what it needs and help you get out the door faster every morning. (And really, who doesn’t want that?) Both the American Academy of Dermatology and The Skin Cancer Foundation recommended using a broad-spectrum SPF 30 for daily use. While you can find moisturizers that meet that requirement, many offer only SPF 15 or SPF 20 (blame formulation challenges). So if you’re using a moisturizer with lower than an SPF 30, your best bet is to think of it as a secondary line of defense, and layer it over a separate sunscreen that offers more powerful sun protection. Either way, reapplication is also important, particularly when you’re spending time outdoors.

Like most beauty products, the number of SPF moisturizers available in stores can feel endless. So instead of sifting through hundreds of products on your own, we did the work for you and highlighted 15 top-rated moisturizers that will hydrate your skin and protect it from pesky UV rays.

Whether you are looking for a protective cream that is formulated for sensitive skin, an anti-aging moisturizer, or even a tinted option, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Keep reading to shop 15 of the best moisturizers with SPF, for every skin type and every budget.

These are the best moisturizers with SPF: