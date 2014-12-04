The Best Face Moisturizers for Every Skin Type

By Jenny Jin
Updated September 15, 2017
They hydrate, smooth, and prime. No wonder even skin-care skeptics reach for lotion—if nothing else. From more than 100 tested, these eight creams rose to the top.
Best for Acne

Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Moisturizer
The pore-clearing salicylic acid and hydrating glycerin combo keeps skin blemish-free and soft. “It left my face matte but moist,” said a tester.

To buy: $5, walmart.com.

Best for Very Dry Skin

Burt’s Bees Intense Hydration Day Lotion
The surprisingly non-greasy formula is packed with tucuma and mafura butters, both nutrient-rich emollients that seal in moisture. “It put an end to my patchiness,” said a tester.

To buy: $8, target.com.

Best Anti-aging

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Night
This dream cream enhances the natural skin-renewal process that occurs while you sleep: Retinol boosts cell turnover and hyaluronic acid replenishes dry skin.

To buy: $22, ulta.com.

Best for Dull Skin

Benefit Total Moisture Facial Cream
With softening mango butter and squalene (a lubricating lipid found in skin), the formula delivers an instantly plumped-up and more even-toned complexion. “I looked rested and glowing after I patted it on,” said a tester.

To buy: $42, sephora.com.

Most Lightweight

Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Face Cream With Super 7 Complex
Testers were impressed by how fast this cream was absorbed. “My skin felt silky, not slick,” said one. With antioxidant-rich lotus, it protects against wrinkles, too.

To buy: $45, nordstrom.com.

Best Base

Laura Mercier Mega Moisture Crème
The light but still substantial texture feels right all year round. “It didn’t pill off when I put on makeup,” said a staffer. Plus, it has UVA and UVB filters that protect against cell damage.

To buy: $53, bloomingdales.com.

Featured December 2014

Best for Sensitive Skin

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Soothing Face Cream
Made with reishi mushrooms, known for their anti-inflammatory effects, this calming cream reduces irritation and redness. “It cooled my skin,” said a user.

To buy: $66, macys.com.

Best Multitasker

Elizabeth Arden Flawless Future Moisture Cream SPF 30
This potent potion has not only face-brightening licorice extract, which diminishes dark spots, but also hydrating ceramides and SPF, which keep skin supple and prevent future damage.

To buy: $50, nordstrom.com.

