I’ve Tried Over 100 Face Creams—These Are the 7 Best for Dry Winter Skin

Staying hydrated is a non-negotiable, so it’s no wonder even skincare skeptics reach for moisturizer—if nothing else. When the brutal winter months roll around, nothing (not even excessive amounts of H2O) can replace a rich, hydrating cream to keep moisture in and dryness out. Sure, any moisturizer out there will probably hydrate your skin—that is its main purpose after all—but that doesn’t make shopping for one an easy feat. Your skin is a tough crowd to please—not to mention everyone’s skin type, skin goals, and budget is unique, making it that much harder to find something that sweeps you off your feet.