Best Budget-Friendly Face Moisturizers

By Lori Bergamotto
Updated July 20, 2009
walgreens.com
Real Simple readers pick their seven top drugstore moisturizers.
Best for Dry Skin

walgreens.com

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $16
This nonirritating formula delivers hard-core hydration. “It kept my skin moisturized all day,” a tester said. “No small feat.”

Best for Sensitive Skin

Don Penny

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $12
The greaseless finish of this airy lotion impressed those with delicate skin. “It’s so gentle―I’m hooked,” said one.

Best for Mature Skin

Don Penny

Olay Definity Deep Penetrating Foaming Moisturizer, $30
Testers could actually feel this mousse formula working “like a stimulating massage for the whole face.”

Best for Dry Skin, with SPF

Don Penny

Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer SPF 15, $17
One tester summed it up this way: “As good as, if not better than, any moisturizer for which I’ve spent twice as much.”

Best  for Sensitive Skin, with SPF

Don Penny

La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Moisturizing Cream with Sunscreen SPF 15, $32
This gentle broad-spectrum cream left skin “supple” and fragrance-free.

Best for Oily Skin, with SPF

Don Penny

Almay Daily Moisturizer for Oily Skin with SPF 15, $8
Meadowsweet, a clarifying ingredient in this fast-absorbing cream, kept testers hydrated but oil-free.

Best for Mature Skin, With SPF

Don Penny

Roc Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer SPF 15, $22
“My skin feels young again,” said a tester after trying this retinol-infused cream.

