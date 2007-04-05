Best Budget-Friendly Face Moisturizers
Best for Dry Skin
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $16
This nonirritating formula delivers hard-core hydration. “It kept my skin moisturized all day,” a tester said. “No small feat.”
Best for Sensitive Skin
Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, $12
The greaseless finish of this airy lotion impressed those with delicate skin. “It’s so gentle―I’m hooked,” said one.
Best for Mature Skin
Olay Definity Deep Penetrating Foaming Moisturizer, $30
Testers could actually feel this mousse formula working “like a stimulating massage for the whole face.”
Best for Dry Skin, with SPF
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Daily Moisturizer SPF 15, $17
One tester summed it up this way: “As good as, if not better than, any moisturizer for which I’ve spent twice as much.”
Best for Sensitive Skin, with SPF
La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Moisturizing Cream with Sunscreen SPF 15, $32
This gentle broad-spectrum cream left skin “supple” and fragrance-free.
Best for Oily Skin, with SPF
Almay Daily Moisturizer for Oily Skin with SPF 15, $8
Meadowsweet, a clarifying ingredient in this fast-absorbing cream, kept testers hydrated but oil-free.
Best for Mature Skin, With SPF
Roc Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Daily Moisturizer SPF 15, $22
“My skin feels young again,” said a tester after trying this retinol-infused cream.