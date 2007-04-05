Best Budget-Friendly Facial Cleansers
Best for Dry Skin
Vichy Pureté Thermale Purifying Foaming Water
“My face looked refreshed, and it was fun to use,” a tester noted. Others also liked the pump pack and moussey feel.
To buy: $19.50, vichyusa.com.
Best for Oily or Acne-Prone Skin
Phisoderm Anti-Blemish Gel Facial Wash
The salicylic acid helps to clarify skin without flaking. “I finally felt like I had a balanced complexion,” said a tester.
To buy: $5, drugstore.com.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
A dermatologists’ favorite, it also won over testers with “gentle but deep cleaning” that left skin “extremely soft.”
To buy: $8, drugstore.com.
Best for Breakout-Prone Skin
Olay Pore Minimizing Cleanser & Scrub
This gently exfoliating wash got high grades for its two-in-one action. Said one fan, “My face instantly looked brighter.”
To buy: $8, target.com.