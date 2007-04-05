Best Budget-Friendly Facial Cleansers

By Lori Bergamotto
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simplereaders pick their favorite drugstore face washes.
Best for Dry Skin

Vichy Pureté Thermale Purifying Foaming Water

“My face looked refreshed, and it was fun to use,” a tester noted. Others also liked the pump pack and moussey feel.

To buy: $19.50, vichyusa.com.

Best for Oily or Acne-Prone Skin

Phisoderm Anti-Blemish Gel Facial Wash

The salicylic acid helps to clarify skin without flaking. “I finally felt like I had a balanced complexion,” said a tester.

To buy: $5, drugstore.com.

Best for Sensitive Skin

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

A dermatologists’ favorite, it also won over testers with “gentle but deep cleaning” that left skin “extremely soft.”

To buy: $8, drugstore.com.

Best for Breakout-Prone Skin

Olay Pore Minimizing Cleanser & Scrub

This gently exfoliating wash got high grades for its two-in-one action. Said one fan, “My face instantly looked brighter.”

To buy: $8, target.com.

