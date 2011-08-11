Best At-Home Peels
Brazilian Peel Clear
This 30-day kit comes with four peel applications and daily pads to target blemishes. In addition to a potent amount of salicylic acid (the secret ingredient to all acne clearing mixtures), it has acai berry–an antioxidant that will help restore and repair skin.
To buy: $45, sephora.com.
Featured August 2011
Philosophy The Oxygen Peel
For a quick boost, try this three-minute formula. After one application you will have brighter, more hydrated skin. The little capsules will do everything from hide sun damage (use weekly) to clear minor breakouts (use nightly for three days).
To buy: $50, philosophy.com.
Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Face Peel
Although this mixture of antioxidants and botanicals are powerful, the micro-exfoliating pads are gentle enough to use daily. Apply to your face, neck and décolleté to instantly reduce wrinkles and dark spots. Bonus: This product is vegan friendly and paraben free.
To buy: $28 for 10 individual packets, dgskincare.com.
Origins Brighter By Nature
For smoother, brighter skin without harsh chemicals and redness try this blend of Japanese basil leaf, cucumber, and white peony. These extracts come together to naturally deep clean pores and improve skin texture.
To buy: $38, origins.com.
Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads
Swipe these pads over your face and neck daily before bed to reduce the appearance of–you guessed it–wrinkles. The amino acids, peptides, and exfoliators will restore skin elasticity while opening pores to prep skin to better absorb your nightly serum or moisturizer.
To buy: $45, peterthomasroth.com.
Dr. Brandt Laser A-Peel System
This peel and gel combo will make even the most sensitive skin happy. Step one exfoliates and tightens (a little tingle will let you know it’s working). Step two soothes your skin and prevents it from reddening.
To buy: $75, sephora.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month