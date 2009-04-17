The most important tool for making skin appear flawless is foundation. But forget the thick, masklike versions of yore: “Today’s best formulas are wearable and natural looking,” says New York City makeup artist Jenna Anton. When looking for the right formula, consider your skin type and the level of coverage you want. Then apply it only where you need it―around the eyes, nose, and chin, or lightly all over if you have redness or dark spots.





For Oily Skin

Sheer Coverage

1. MAC Mineralize SPF 15 Foundation (in nine shades, $33, maccosmetics.com): Its finely milled mineral powder evens out tone and absorbs oil, too.



Medium Coverage

2. Clinique Superfit Makeup (in 15 shades, $20.50, clinique.com): This oil-free gel feels comfortable on the skin and wicks away midday shine.



Full Coverage

3. BareMinerals SPF 15 Foundation (in 15 shades, $27, bareescentuals.com): Apply this classic mineral powder in layers to achieve your desired level of opacity.





For Normal Skin

Sheer Coverage

4. Estée Lauder Double Wear Light Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF 10 (in six shades, $35, esteelauder.com): The smooth liquid contains light diffusers to make skin look radiant.



Medium Coverage

5. Armani Lasting Silk UV Foundation SPF 20 (in eight shades, $59, giorgioarmanibeauty.com): Makeup artists swear by this ultra-blendable medium-weight base.



Full Coverage

6. Laura Mercier Stick Foundation SPF 15 (in eight shades, $40, lauramercier.com for info): The twist-up stick allows you to spot-apply easily.





For Dry Skin

Sheer Coverage

7. Revlon Age Defying Spa Foundation SPF 18 (in eight shades, $14 at drugstores): Its brush-tipped tube makes application simple.



Medium Coverage

8. Clarins Instant Smooth Foundation (in seven shades, $38, us.clarins.com): The creamy whipped formula hydrates as it covers imperfections.



Full Coverage

9. Unfortunately, Shu Uemura Face Architect Remodeling Cream Foundation is no longer available.