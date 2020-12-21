Is Keeping a Skin Diary the Future of Skincare? 

Keeping track of your beauty routine costs virtually nothing, but it can lead to big insights. These apps and journals take the practice to the next level.

It’s no secret 2020 has been rough, especially on the skin. Over the past few months, my face flared up with acne and eczema, two issues I thought I left behind in my teen years (along with UGGs and AIM messenger). When I visited my dermatologist, I was ready for her to prescribe a slew of miracle creams and treatments. Instead, she asked me a question: Do I keep a skincare diary?

Just like the name suggests, a skincare diary is a place where you keep track of how your skin looks and feels, along with what products you are using on a daily basis. It’s a simple yet brilliant idea—if we invest so much money and energy in our beauty routine, shouldn’t we take the time to reflect on what is and isn’t working?

Julie Russak, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Russak Dermatology in New York City, says she has encourages her patients to keep a diary during the pandemic, especially if they suffer from conditions like maskne or rosacea that can be caused by various reasons. When a patient comes in with a new flare-up, they can look back and better pinpoint what triggered it. In order to get the most benefit from your diary, she says it’s important to record not only the products you use but rather everything you do in your routine, from what you eat to how much you sleep. “The skin is really a reflection of what is happening on the inside,” says Dr. Russak. “And the diary is really what helps you see it in front of your eyes.”

While Russak swears by a physical journal, there’s a number of skincare diary apps you can download on your phone, each with slightly different features. You can even buy physical journals tailored specifically for skincare, like Skinstory. Founder Sarah Perkins says she decided to record her routine after trying seemingly everything for acne and found the practice to be one of her best breakthroughs. So she designed and launched her own journal last January for others to use.

When first beginning to journal, Perkins recommends starting with a few theories you want to test. For instance, Perkins used her journal to monitor if certain foods actually made her acne worse. With months of data at her fingertips, Perkins was able to look back and see the results. Her takeaway? There isn’t one thing that makes or breaks her skin; it’s a combination of factors like stress and sugar that she can now better control.

Dr. Russak emphasizes that it can take anywhere from three to six months to evaluate the results of a new product. Throw in hormonal and seasonal changes, and it takes time to see the big picture. She recommends bringing your journal to your derm appointment, so you can discuss the data with your doctor and better understand the patterns.

As I’ve started to use my own journal, I have definitely noticed some instant results. First, I am more mindful of my routine, and I actually remember to take off my makeup and layer all the products I bought. Second, I finally see how different I look when I sleep six versus eight hours—scary but convincing.

“There are so many amorphous ideas in our head that we might know are good for our skin, but unless you really physically see the results, they can be hard to follow,” says Dr. Russak. “All those little things, once they are in front of you, and you start seeing the pattern, it really resonates much better.”

With the start of the new year, there’s no better time to start skin journaling. Whether you take your notes in the morning or before bed, it can be a small way to pause and reflect. To get you excited, here are some of our favorite journals. Just grab a pen or your phone and start writing!