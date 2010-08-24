6 Little Skin Luxuries
For a Gentle Wash
Remove dirt and makeup with the rich lather of Korres Milk Proteins Foaming Cream Cleanser. Its nourishing milk and rice vegetable proteins soothe and protect even the most sensitive complexions.
To buy: $21, korresusa.com.
For an Overnight Treatment
Rich in melon extracts and minerals like zinc, copper, iron, and magnesium, H20+ Night Oasis Oxygenating Energizer Serum brightens dull skin. Apply a thick layer before bed and let it soak in overnight.
To buy: $38, h20plus.com.
For Supple Skin
Smooth Pangea Organics Himalayan Geranium & Pomegranate Balancing Oil—rich in vitamin A, D, and E—onto your face, neck, and décolletage. It hydrates skin with borage seed, evening primrose, and jojoba oils.
To buy: $50, pangeaorganics.com.
For De-Puffing Eyes
Apply Origins No Puffery to lower lids and let it absorb for five to 10 minutes, then wipe off with a tissue. Yeast extracts banish bags, while the cream’s cooling sensation refreshes.
To buy: $22, origins.com.
For a Subtle Scent
With orchid, orange blossom, and musk notes, Crabtree & Evelyn India Hicks Island Night Smooth Body Lotion is a creamy blend of apricot kernel and coconut oils that moisturizes and is lightly scented.
To buy: $29, crabtree-evelyn.com.
For a Sun-Kissed Glow
Elemis Total Glow Self Tanning Cream turns skin a rich, golden color in just two to three hours. And while some sunless tanners are drying, this keeps skin hydrated with jojoba and macadamia nut oils.
To buy: $28, timetospa.com.
