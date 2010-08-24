6 Little Skin Luxuries

By Sarah DiGiulio
Updated August 29, 2014
Korres
Go ahead, treat yourself to one of these decadent, pampering products.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

For a Gentle Wash

Korres

Remove dirt and makeup with the rich lather of Korres Milk Proteins Foaming Cream Cleanser. Its nourishing milk and rice vegetable proteins soothe and protect even the most sensitive complexions.

To buy: $21, korresusa.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

For an Overnight Treatment

H2O+

Rich in melon extracts and minerals like zinc, copper, iron, and magnesium, H20+ Night Oasis Oxygenating Energizer Serum brightens dull skin. Apply a thick layer before bed and let it soak in overnight.

To buy: $38, h20plus.com.

3 of 6

For Supple Skin

Pangea Organics

Smooth Pangea Organics Himalayan Geranium & Pomegranate Balancing Oil—rich in vitamin A, D, and E—onto your face, neck, and décolletage. It hydrates skin with borage seed, evening primrose, and jojoba oils.

To buy: $50, pangeaorganics.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

For De-Puffing Eyes

Origins

Apply Origins No Puffery to lower lids and let it absorb for five to 10 minutes, then wipe off with a tissue. Yeast extracts banish bags, while the cream’s cooling sensation refreshes.

To buy: $22, origins.com.

5 of 6

For a Subtle Scent

Crabtree & Evelyn

With orchid, orange blossom, and musk notes, Crabtree & Evelyn India Hicks Island Night Smooth Body Lotion is a creamy blend of apricot kernel and coconut oils that moisturizes and is lightly scented.

To buy: $29, crabtree-evelyn.com.

6 of 6

For a Sun-Kissed Glow

timetospa.com

Elemis Total Glow Self Tanning Cream turns skin a rich, golden color in just two to three hours. And while some sunless tanners are drying, this keeps skin hydrated with jojoba and macadamia nut oils.

To buy: $28, timetospa.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah DiGiulio