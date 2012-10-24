6 Great Skin-Care Starter Sets
For Oily Skin
If you have a super-oily T-zone or constantly find yourself blotting midday, Fresh’s Umbrian Clay regime might be the answer. Three clay-based formulas (cleanser, mask, and moisturizer) will leave your complexion soft and matte. No more powder touch-ups.
To buy: $32, fresh.com.
For Redness
If your sensitive skin is prone to flare-ups, try Jurlique’s Redness Reducing Trio. The cleanser, serum, and moisturizer are infused with Sichuan peppercorn and calendula, which soothe and calm inflammation.
To buy: $48, jurlique.com.
For Eyes
The notoriously delicate eye area should get only the best treatment, which makes the Restoring Eye Wonders kit from the botanical science–based brand Clarins ideal. Its makeup-removing formula is gentle, its eye cream is effective on fine lines, and its five-minute mask lightens dark circles.
To buy: $82, clarinsusa.com.
For a Blemish
Give a stubborn pimple a one-two punch with the Bliss Zit No More Duo. Two shots of salicylic acid—one in mask form, the other in a clear spot treatment that can be used under or over makeup—should banish any blemishes.
To buy: $40, blissworld.com.
For Acne-Prone Skin
The wonders of the Clairsonic skin-cleansing brush have been proclaimed far and wide already. But the Mia2 Sonic Skin Cleansing Acne Clarifying Collection offers a model equipped with bristles designed to gently but efficiently remove dirt and oils from acne-prone skin. Its companion cleanser is made to combat breakouts while leaving skin soft.
To buy: $169, sephora.com.
For Anti-Aging Beginners
You’ll find all you need to revive your skin packed into the Origins Anti-Aging Superstars Kit. The four products—exfoliator, moisturizer, serum, and eye treatment—work to reduce lines, firm skin, and leave it looking younger.
To buy: $47.50, sephora.com.
