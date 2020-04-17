10 Anti-Aging Products Actually Worth Buying From Sephora’s Massive Sale
I spent five hours browsing the site so you don't have to.
Being an e-commerce writer means that what I love most—skincare shopping—is also what I do for a living. Browsing through all the creams, serums, oils, and masks while researching products is one of my favorite things to do (never mind adding them to the long list of products I want to try), and it’s even more exciting when there’s a huge sale on all of them—as is the case right now.
Sephora’s bi-annual Beauty Insider sale officially launched for its top tier VIB Rouge members on Friday, and since discounts go as high as 20 percent off across the entire site, it’s been marked on my work (and personal) calendar for months. In fact, I was so excited for this sale that I spent five straight hours browsing the entire site before it dropped. (And I really mean the entire site—my laptop briefly crashed due to the amount of open browser tabs.)
It was worth it, though: My “research” allowed me to amass a list of the all-time-best anti-aging skincare products to shop on sale. From cult-favorite brands like Tatcha and SK-II to Instagram-friendly brands like Drunk Elephant, there’s something for every skincare need and budget. Sephora’s VIB Rouge members can get them all for 20 percent off with code SPRINGSAVE (those are the prices you’ll see listed below), while VIB and Beauty Insider members will get 15 and 10 percent off, respectively.
For the time being, Sephora has removed its minimum $50 purchase requirement for free shipping, so truly, there’s nothing standing in your way. Take a look at the list below and start shopping now.
Youth to the People Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser
Youth to the People brings some of the best clean-beauty anti-aging products to the masses at affordable prices, and its Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser is no exception. Without stripping your skin, it gently washes away any dirt or buildup while infusing vitamins C and E, and kale leaf extract. It has a 4.3-star rating from shoppers, and you can read our review of this cult-favorite cleanser before purchasing.
To buy: From $29 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com.
SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
The SK-II Treatment Essence had been a cult-favorite product in the Asian beauty market for years before taking the rest of the world by storm, and now celebrities flock to it. The toner, which goes on after cleanser and before serum, uses its trademarked ingredient, Pitera, to reduce the appearance of dark spots and soften fine lines caused by dryness. It rarely goes on sale, so there’s no better time to try what shoppers have called “magic in a bottle.”
To buy: From $79 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com.
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum
Another cult-favorite product, Drunk Elephant’s vitamin C serum is packed with antioxidants that will brighten your skin while eliminating signs of aging with exfoliating enzymes like pumpkin ferment and pomegranate extract. It’s incredibly lightweight and absorbs easily, so you’ll forget you’re even wearing serum. More than 2,000 shoppers love this product, and you can read our review of this glow-worthy product, too.
To buy: From $64 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com.
Tatcha The Serum Stick Treatment & Touch Up Balm
A serum that’s gentle enough to use as an eye balm, Tatcha’s Serum Stick is packed with hydrating ingredients like squalane and hyaluronic acid. It’s made for nearly all skin types and will reduce the appearance of fine lines thanks to ingredients like Japanese lemon balm. It has garnered a 4.4-star rating from more than 1,000 reviews, with 88 percent of shoppers recommending it.
To buy: From $38 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com
Farmacy Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizer
Honey definitely makes tea and cake taste better, and it also works as a hero ingredient on your skin. Farmacy, one of the best clean-beauty brands on the market, tapped into honey’s miracle powers to make this incredibly hydrating moisturizer that helps with the loss of firmness and elasticity without being overly greasy or sticky. A reviewer wrote, “It soaks in super fast, it isn’t oily, and you can’t tell you even put it on other than how soft your skin feels after.” It’s exclusively available at Sephora, so you have no choice but to buy it on sale.
To buy: From $36 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com
Caudalie Vinoperfect Brightening Glycolic Overnight Cream
Overnight creams are worth the investment because they give you a glow so bright that you’ll want to take a “#IWokeUpLikeThis” selfie. Caudalie’s overnight cream does just that by using its trademarked Viniferine extract to visibly lighten dark spots and hyperpigmentation; 95 percent of women found their skin brighter after 56 days, according to a brand study. Equally impressive is the fact that 90 percent of reviewers recommend this overnight cream, which has a 4.6-star rating on Sephora.
To buy: From $52 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial 25% AHA + 2% BHA Mask
Like its name suggests, Drunk Elephant’s Babyfacial mask will give you enviably baby-soft skin. An exfoliating product that uses both AHA and BHA acids, the T.L.C. mask gently exfoliates dead skin-cell buildup on your face, and the result is nothing but a glow for days. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from more than 2,000 reviews, and since it’s exclusively sold at Sephora, now’s the best time to snag it.
To buy: From $64 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com
Dermalogica MultiVitamin Power Recovery Mask
Dermalogica has been pioneering anti-aging skincare for years, and this multi-vitamin mask is one of its best products. Packed with antioxidants, retinol, and five types of vitamins, this mask does the glow-getting work for you. Shoppers have called it a skin-saving product that is “calming,” “hydrating,” and “easy to apply,” and you can get it for as little as $47 now.
To buy: From $47 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com
Herbivore Phoenix Cell Regenerating Facial Oil
Hydration is one of the most important factors when it comes to anti-aging, and to hydrate properly, you need a facial oil. One of the best options is the Phoenix Cell Regenerating oil from Herbivore, another clean-beauty brand. It’s made for dry and sensitive skin, and its rosehip oil, chia seed oil, and vitamin E will leave your skin feeling soft but not greasy. Shoppers have called it a holy grail, with many saying that it’s saved their skin. “I truly feel it’s made a huge difference in my skin,” said a reviewer. “My skin is more hydrated, and I definitely feel it’s helped signs of aging as well.”
To buy: From $70 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com
Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Oil
Yes, you can still benefit from a facial oil even if you have combination or oily skin, and Youth to the People’s is one of the best “dry” oils that won’t cause breakouts. Packed with low-comedogenic oils (ones that won’t clog your pores) like jojoba, rosehip, and sunflower seed, it’s perfect for those with acne-prone skin who still want a glow you can only get from facial oils. Shoppers have praised it as a “game changer,” and it has a 4.7-star rating from more than 600 reviews. Full disclosure: This writer has used more than two bottles of this oil, and yes, it lives up to the hype.
To buy: From $35 with code SPRINGSAVE; sephora.com