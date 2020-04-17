10 Anti-Aging Products Actually Worth Buying From Sephora’s Massive Sale

Image zoom sephora.com

Being an e-commerce writer means that what I love most—skincare shopping—is also what I do for a living. Browsing through all the creams, serums, oils, and masks while researching products is one of my favorite things to do (never mind adding them to the long list of products I want to try), and it’s even more exciting when there’s a huge sale on all of them—as is the case right now.

Sephora’s bi-annual Beauty Insider sale officially launched for its top tier VIB Rouge members on Friday, and since discounts go as high as 20 percent off across the entire site, it’s been marked on my work (and personal) calendar for months. In fact, I was so excited for this sale that I spent five straight hours browsing the entire site before it dropped. (And I really mean the entire site—my laptop briefly crashed due to the amount of open browser tabs.)

It was worth it, though: My “research” allowed me to amass a list of the all-time-best anti-aging skincare products to shop on sale. From cult-favorite brands like Tatcha and SK-II to Instagram-friendly brands like Drunk Elephant, there’s something for every skincare need and budget. Sephora’s VIB Rouge members can get them all for 20 percent off with code SPRINGSAVE (those are the prices you’ll see listed below), while VIB and Beauty Insider members will get 15 and 10 percent off, respectively.

For the time being, Sephora has removed its minimum $50 purchase requirement for free shipping, so truly, there’s nothing standing in your way. Take a look at the list below and start shopping now.