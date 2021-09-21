This Vitamin C Serum Is So Good for Hyperpigmentation and Fine Lines That Shoppers Are 'Throwing Away All Other Creams'
It's no secret that vitamin C serum is liquid gold when it comes to tackling many different skin concerns. As Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City previously told Real Simple, "Vitamin C is one of the most studied, potent, and plentiful antioxidants in human skin. It continues to be one of the most recommended treatments for improving uneven skin tone, texture, acne scars, dullness, and fine lines."
The ingredient is so great that it's no surprise that vitamin C has found its way into nearly every top beauty brand's arsenal of products, meaning it's usually pretty pricey. But, as nearly 1,000 happy shoppers on Amazon have discovered, you don't have to spend a ton to reap its many benefits. That's all thanks to the Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum.
The brand's vitamin C serum for face application packs all of those known benefits with added hydrating boosts from hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, which plumps the skin and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, too. And right now, there's a 30 percent off coupon available to Amazon shoppers.
Reviewers say they love this serum because it absorbs quickly into their skin and delivers fast results within a few days. One said the product has made such a difference in their skin's overall tone that they decided to get rid of all of their prescription-strength creams.
"I don't normally write reviews but I had to take time to write about this product," the shopper wrote. "I've had skin discoloration for most of my life and have used hydroquinone creams and a prescription from my dermatologist to help even my skin tone. I'm African American and our skin is sometimes naturally uneven. I bought this and was skeptical, but I saw one other review that made me say, 'why not?' Within the first night of using it, I saw a difference. At first, I thought it was just a coincidence, but a week later, the dark spots were significantly lighter and my skin tone looked more even. It's been two weeks now, and I'm ready to throw away all those creams and prescriptions. I use it at night right after I wash my face, let it dry for about five minutes, and then I add my moisturizer. That's it. And I got amazing results. And for this price, it doesn't hurt to try."
