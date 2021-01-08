Amazon Shoppers Say They Notice ‘Drastic Results’ With This Popular Anti-Aging Cream—and It’s Only $16

"About three days ago, I went to put on my makeup before work and stopped because it looked like I already had," said a customer. "I had to actually wipe a tissue over my face to reassure myself that no, I wasn't losing my mind—it was my bare skin. I can't believe it but after only a matter of days, my face looks like it did 15 years ago when I was 36… Today, I went to work without makeup for the first time in 15 years. Even my husband, who thinks beauty products are a scam and a waste of money, commented about it, and he never notices anything."