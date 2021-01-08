Amazon Shoppers Say They Notice ‘Drastic Results’ With This Popular Anti-Aging Cream—and It’s Only $16

If you've ever looked into building out your skincare routine, you know that some of the most effective products can be a hefty investment. But the truth is, you can find many affordable anti-aging products that actually work—if you know where to look. This $16 wrinkle-fighting cream on Amazon is the perfect example.
With over 5,500 five-star ratings, the RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream is clearly an Amazon shopper-approved skincare product. The formula contains a powerful concentration of retinol, aka vitamin A, which dermatologists say is one of the best anti-aging skincare ingredients. It works by promoting cell turnover, so it basically transforms your skin by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, fading dark spots, and more. Plus, the anti-aging cream contains glycerin, shea butter, and squalane to moisturize and nourish your skin while you sleep—all without clogging your pores.
Customers were extremely impressed by how their skin's texture improved after incorporating the RoC night cream into their routines, with many mentioning the lines around their mouths and across their foreheads looking much less noticeable. After a week of consistent use, one shopper said they were "already seeing drastic results" with the "cystic acne scars on [their] cheeks."
"I am 47 and my skin was beginning to show signs of change for the worse," wrote another. "I have been using [this cream] for approximately 12 weeks. I saw a difference in my skin texture within a week and noticeable results within six weeks. The surface texture of my skin looks at least like five to 10 years have been taken off. No exaggeration! The fine lines are diminishing and can not easily be seen. I am so thankful I found this product. There has been a dramatic change in the tone and texture of my skin for the best."
Just like all other products containing retinol, it's best to start slow to avoid irritation. To get your skin used to the formula, the brand recommends using the product every other night at first and gradually increasing how often you use it. You should apply a small amount to your face and neck at night (avoiding the eye area) as the last step in your routine.
"About three days ago, I went to put on my makeup before work and stopped because it looked like I already had," said a customer. "I had to actually wipe a tissue over my face to reassure myself that no, I wasn't losing my mind—it was my bare skin. I can't believe it but after only a matter of days, my face looks like it did 15 years ago when I was 36… Today, I went to work without makeup for the first time in 15 years. Even my husband, who thinks beauty products are a scam and a waste of money, commented about it, and he never notices anything."
Between the impressive results and affordable price, the RoC Retinol Correxion Night Cream is definitely worth trying if you're looking for a new anti-aging product for your skincare routine. Since so many shoppers said that a little goes a long way, the tube is bound to last a while.
