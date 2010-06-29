6 Rich Products for Soft Skin

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
Packed with nourishing ingredients, these picks leave skin silky and supersmooth.
For Deep Moisture

Instantly soothe dry, itchy skin with Avène’s Body Oil. A mixture of natural plant-based oils and vitamins A and E, the light formula is gentle enough even for eczema sufferers.

To buy: $24, drugstore.com.

Featured February 2012

For Light Hydration

For a quick pick-me-up, rub in Tocca’s Cleopatra Crema Da Sogno. The luxe glass jar is filled with a rich, yet quickly absorbing, mixture of cocoa butter and shea butter to hydrate skin. Bonus: Its lingering grapefruit-cucumber fragrance will leave you feeling like a queen.

To buy: $45, tocca.com.

For Dry Patches

Slough off dry skin with Dermadoctor’s medical-grade over-the-counter KP Duty Body Scrub. This blend of glycolic acid and green tea extracts will exfoliate and relieve redness in one swoop.

To buy: $46, dermadoctor.com.

For a Moisturizing Shave

With a no-slip handle, flexible head, and moisturizing strip, Gillette Venus Embrace 5-Bladed Razor traces every curve of the knee, ankle, and more, removing hair with ease.

To buy: $13, ulta.com.

For Sleek Legs

Take a tip from the boys: Incorporate this cream into your routine for a smooth, long-lasting shave. êShave’s Shaving Cream with lavender will help open your pores and soften your hair, so you get a more fluid shave, plus the warm lather will hydrate to prevent stinging.

To buy: $24, eshave.com.

For a Softness-Inducing Clean

To get all-day moisture, shower with Aveeno’s Skin Relief Body Wash. The fragrance-free and hypoallergenic oat formula penetrates skin deeply—so deeply you could even skip lotion afterward, if you’re in a rush.

To buy: $8, aveeno.com.

