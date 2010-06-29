6 Rich Products for Soft Skin
For Deep Moisture
Instantly soothe dry, itchy skin with Avène’s Body Oil. A mixture of natural plant-based oils and vitamins A and E, the light formula is gentle enough even for eczema sufferers.
To buy: $24, drugstore.com.
Featured February 2012
For Light Hydration
For a quick pick-me-up, rub in Tocca’s Cleopatra Crema Da Sogno. The luxe glass jar is filled with a rich, yet quickly absorbing, mixture of cocoa butter and shea butter to hydrate skin. Bonus: Its lingering grapefruit-cucumber fragrance will leave you feeling like a queen.
To buy: $45, tocca.com.
For Dry Patches
Slough off dry skin with Dermadoctor’s medical-grade over-the-counter KP Duty Body Scrub. This blend of glycolic acid and green tea extracts will exfoliate and relieve redness in one swoop.
To buy: $46, dermadoctor.com.
For a Moisturizing Shave
With a no-slip handle, flexible head, and moisturizing strip, Gillette Venus Embrace 5-Bladed Razor traces every curve of the knee, ankle, and more, removing hair with ease.
To buy: $13, ulta.com.
For Sleek Legs
Take a tip from the boys: Incorporate this cream into your routine for a smooth, long-lasting shave. êShave’s Shaving Cream with lavender will help open your pores and soften your hair, so you get a more fluid shave, plus the warm lather will hydrate to prevent stinging.
To buy: $24, eshave.com.
For a Softness-Inducing Clean
To get all-day moisture, shower with Aveeno’s Skin Relief Body Wash. The fragrance-free and hypoallergenic oat formula penetrates skin deeply—so deeply you could even skip lotion afterward, if you’re in a rush.
To buy: $8, aveeno.com.
