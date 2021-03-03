These Luxurious Face Towels With a Secret Skincare Benefit Have Vastly Improved My Acne-Prone Skin

And in case you weren't aware, bacteria is a known cause of acne. Pores that are congested with bacteria and oil become blackheads, while pimples develop when they become inflamed or infected with bacteria. As someone with acne-prone skin, I couldn't help but look at my old face towel—which, up until recently, was nothing more than an accessory to my skincare routine—with a profound sense of disgust (and frankly, a bit of resentment). I promptly threw it out and went on the hunt for new face towels that aren't only fluffy, comfortable, and anti-pill, but also gentle enough for acne-prone skin. My search led me to something even better.