This Esthetician-Approved Eye Cream Repairs Wrinkles and Plumps Skin

Behind every great skincare product is an even greater esthetician. Renowned facialist Renée Rouleau is a skincare expert, and her own line of anti-aging products packed with powerhouse ingredients reflects that. From blemish control treatments to soothing toners, her brand features an extensive collection of skincare for an array of concerns. While there’s something specific for everyone’s skin type, this wrinkle repair eye cream is designed to work wonders for just about anyone.

Total Eye Repair cream heals everything from dry undereyes to dull skin. The formulation features line-filling peptides, such as Snap-8, that boost cell growth, firming and lifting skin for a more rested, youthful appearance. Other key ingredients, astaxanthin and hyaluronic acid, rejuvenate skin's plumpness while targeting expression lines and crow's feet. Shea butter and vitamin E give the product its creamy texture, while rosemary extract adds a light scent.

The wrinkle-fighting eye cream can also be used on the lips to keep them full and healthy or applied on any creases between the eyebrows. Through consistent use, the brand promises that fine lines and wrinkles will look considerably softened, and fatigued areas will appear much brighter.

Each bottle is vegan, paraben-free, phthalate-free, and without synthetic dyes and fragrances. Plus, the air-tight packaging ensures the cream inside stays effective and fresh for long periods of time. Shop it at the Renée Rouleau website for $64.

To buy: $64; reneerouleau.com.