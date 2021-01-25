This Eye Cream ‘Instantly Brightens and Blurs Fine Lines,’ According to Shoppers

Sleepless nights were par for the course in 2020, and going by this month, it's not looking like that'll change anytime soon. If the WFH erosion between "home, where I relax and sleep well" and "home, where I spend most of my work week" is leaving your nights restless, shoppers say a transformative eye cream can at least minimize the resulting dark circles.
Ren's Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream claims to visibly reduce dark circles in just a week, and for those with chronically dark under-eyes and bags that seem to beat every treatment, it'd be easy to scoff at the promise. Yet according to shoppers' reviews on the brand's website, the Radiance cream actually comes through. In just one week, dozens of shoppers say they've "already noticed such a difference," their under-eyes were left smoother, firmer, more refreshed, and "much brighter."
People write that they see a "noticeable improvement" in their dark circles "in a matter of days," a week enough for the formula to take down puffiness, tighten skin, brighten, and almost entirely get rid of dark circles. Even shoppers who previously thought eye creams were a waste of time say they're impressed after watching their under-eyes lighten and turn super smooth.
To buy: $49; renskincare.com.
Treating exhausted under-eyes is often a tricky endeavor, because some of the ingredients that make creams effective can end up irritating the area's thin, sensitive skin, making eyes water to no end. That's not the case with Ren's brightening cream, shoppers say, even those on the ultra-reactive side writing that they haven't had a single negative response, just skin that "looks smoother and noticeably brighter already," thanks to oat kernel oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, sunflower seed wax, and vitamin E. Elderberry flower extract works as an antioxidant to neutralize dark circle-triggering free radicals, the brand says, while glycogen helps your skin retain moisture for smoother, firmer under-eyes.
If you're looking to be more eco-friendly on top of finding an eye cream that works, it's great to hear the formula is vegan and cruelty-free and that the packaging is made with recycled plastic that's infinitely recyclable. The brand sources its elderberry extract from the French perfume industry's byproducts, and glycogen from non-GMO corn from sustainable Canadian farms. Per shoppers, the thoughtfulness makes for incredible results: A tiny dot of the cream "instantly brightens and blurs fine lines" so effectively that it lifts their entire face.
With two weeks of use, others say the cream has "honestly transformed the dark circles under my eyes," even against long stretches of sleepless nights. "I've been sleep training my 9-month-old son and haven't been getting much sleep myself," one shopper writes. "Whilst using this eye cream, you really couldn't tell." Others say it's "totally transformed my under-eyes" and has ascended to "staple" status, their eye area looking "bright, happy, and alive regardless of how tired I'm feeling internally." Sounds like just the thing for Monday mornings—or any morning, given the state of things.